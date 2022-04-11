Versatility helping Tyrin Taylor make impact with CU Buffs

Tyrin Taylor doesn’t have a problem figuring out how to get a workout in, as he proved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wrapping up his high school career in the fall of 2020 in North Carolina, he posted videos of himself working out in his garage or anywhere he could find equipment.

That work paid off, as Taylor got on the field for the Colorado Buffaloes as a true freshman defensive back last year.

This spring, Taylor has combined last year’s experience with the opportunity to utilize CU’s equipment and staff. He has bulked up, become more versatile and carries confidence as he goes into his second season with the Buffaloes.

“I feel way more confident,” Taylor said. “Last year, there would be sometimes I was second guessing myself. But now, I’m really in the scheme, I really can go out there and just leave everything behind me, just go out there and play.”

When Taylor arrived as an early enrollee in January of 2021, he was slotted to play cornerback. He then shifted to playing safety during the season. With the Buffs about halfway through spring practices, he’s playing some at free safety and a lot at nickel back.

“I’m really in a rotation with a lot of different things,” he said. “That’s where I’m really gonna make an impact for the team this year.”

Injuries to veterans forced Taylor to shift his focus last year, and he admits he’s played more positions than he expected, but he’s enjoying the role.

“I had to learn (safety and nickel) within two to three weeks and man I was out there in the fire,” he said. “I like to be versatile a lot, too, because I can do a lot (more) than just stay stationary and play corner or play free, play nickel. It’s definitely a lot.”

Overall, Taylor played 257 snaps and recorded 10 tackles. That makes him one of CU’s most experienced safeties — which causes a bit of concern for the Buffaloes.

Senior Isaiah Lewis is returning after starting the past two seasons but the other starting safety from last year, Mark Perry, has transferred to TCU. Taylor and fellow true sophomore Trevor Woods (139 snaps in 2021) rank behind Lewis in terms of snaps played.

Junior Jaylen Striker is in his third year with CU and has played cornerback, but is working at safety this spring. He missed all of last season with an injury and has yet to play a snap on defense in two seasons with the Buffs.

The rest of the safety group this spring is filled with walk-ons, including junior Anthony Lyle. Redshirt freshmen Ben Finneseth and Jordan Woolverton have converted from receiver and quarterback, respectively, to help with depth.

It hasn’t helped that Lewis has been nursing an injury this spring.

“I’m not going to say it’s been challenging, but it’s been interesting because most of the guys in that room have very little playing experience,” safeties coach Brett Maxie said. “Trevor and Tyrin are really the only two (healthy safeties) in that room that have played some significant football for us. … So it’s been interesting to say the least.”

Despite the lack of depth — which will change when CU gets three incoming recruits in the summer — CU has good young talent at safety, including Taylor.

Playing with about 165-167 pounds on his 6-foot-2 frame last season, Taylor said he’s now around 180-182 and better suited to help the Buffs.

“I’ve been putting on a lot of weight so I can take on blocks,” he said. “I feel good. It is different. You can feel it. I’m stronger, more explosive.

“I’ve got to fill the B-gap sometimes, different things like that. I’ve been working on a little things: film study, picking up a few keys … working on my small techniques, press techniques different than like that.”

With confidence, experience and a bigger frame, Taylor is ready to take on a bigger role.

“It’s a lot of different techniques (playing safety and nickel),” he said. “A lot of different guys you’ll see: fast guys, tall guys. It’s a challenge, but I love it.”