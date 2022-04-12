 Skip to content

Tuesday, April 12th 2022

Boulder County Coroner’s Office identifies woman killed in three-vehicle crash Saturday night

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash near Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road on Saturday night as Gregoria Morales Ramirez, 49.

The crash was reported at 11:20 p.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Troy Kessler with the Colorado State Patrol.

Morales Ramirez, who was not wearing her seatbelt, died. Three others were injured.

A 2002 Dodge Dakota was southbound in the northbound lanes of Foothills Parkway. A 2018 Subaru Legacy was heading northbound in the left lane, and a 2004 Honda Accord was also traveling northbound in the right lane. The Dodge hit the Subaru head-on, causing the Subaru to be pushed into the right lane. The Subaru was then rear-ended by the Honda Accord.

The Dodge Dakota was driven by a 17-year-old woman from Boulder. Kessler said the driver was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Boulder Community Health with serious injuries. Kessler said she is suspected of driving while under the influence.

The Subaru Legacy was driven by a 33-year-old man from Boulder. He was wearing a seatbelt, but suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. Morales Ramirez was a passenger in the Subaru. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Honda Accord was driven by a 65-year-old woman from Longmont. She was wearing her seatbelt but suffered serious injuries. She was also taken to a hospital.

The coroner’s office has completed an examination, but the cause and manner of Morales Ramirez’s death is pending further investigation.

Annie Mehl

