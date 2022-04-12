Boulder County Farmers Markets: At the Markets: Putting all our eggs in the local basket 

It’s hard to think of a more versatile ingredient than the humble egg. Protein-rich, essential for baking and unbelievably delicious. And this time of year they are top of mind.

A carton of eggs at most big-box grocery stores can cost less than $3, while they are closer to $7 at the Farmers Market. That’s a big difference for your wallet, so we don’t want to walk on eggshells about the price difference. We’ll cut right to the chase: Local eggs cost more because they are worth more.

Steve Crockroft, of Croft Family Farms, explains that the quality of what chickens eat and where they live has a significant effect on the price and quality of the eggs they produce. Many large-scale industrial poultry operations feed their birds soybean meal and corn. However, Steve has many customers who have dietary issues or concerns with soy and corn, so they choose not to use those commodities — not to mention the environmental impacts of many of the monocropping operations that produce that feed.

Croft Family Farm uses high-quality, organic and non-GMO feed, which means their costs are higher than commercial egg producers who feed their chickens GMO, corn-packed feed. Happy, well-fed hens produce better eggs.

Maybe you’ve heard the phrase, “You’re a product of your environment.” Maybe you’ve used that phrase to get a child to clean their room or a partner to clean the kitchen. The folks at Croft Family Farm know that there is truth to the saying. Over in Kersey, their chickens live on pasture — not dirt — and are moved around the farm six days a week to make sure they have a clean environment and fresh grass. And according to Crockroft, “They love it, and we love it because the birds stay clean and healthy.”

Not only is animal welfare improved by raising birds in a clean environment, but Crockroft has found that “chickens foraging on fresh pasture will produce a very dynamic and dark-yolked egg.” According to a study from Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, eggs from pasture-raised chickens have been found to have more omega-3 fats, vitamin D, vitamin E and beta-carotene.

We asked Crockroft how he would respond to all of those who might gawk (pun intended) at the price of eggs at market.

“Why do we go to all the trouble and extra work to produce a pastured egg when it certainly would be easier and cheaper to just put a bird in a cage and stick her in a building and feed her GMO feed? My answer is this: We care about our health and the health of our customers. If pure, freshly picked, nutrient-dense food is the foundation of good health, then that kind of food or eggs has a lot of value. Your body deserves the best, but your health is only as valuable as the food you eat to maintain it.”

We don’t want you to spend your entire nest egg, but know that a dozen local eggs are well worth the price. Pick them up at this week’s market Saturday in Boulder or Longmont. Or make sure your eggs won’t crack in your full tote bag by ordering online for pickup from bcfm.org.