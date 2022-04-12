Boulder’s Chautauqua wins 2022 best place in local government award

Boulder’s Chautauqua Park has been named the best place in local government in 2022 by the Engaging Local Government Leaders network.

The network’s Knope Award is named for Leslie Knope, the character from the show “Parks and Recreation.”

The recognition program showcases and celebrates places that local governments maintain and manage. This year’s focus was on historic and cultural sites, recognizing that governments are on the front lines of finding ways to honor history while also reflecting the reality of that history, according to a city news release.

Colorado Chautauqua was nominated by Boulder’s Parks and Recreation Director Ali Rhodes and Assistant City Manager Pam Davis. The site is owned by the city and operated by both the city and the Colorado Chautauqua Association.

“Colorado Chautauqua is a place our community comes to listen to music in the auditorium, stay in a historic cottage, have fun in the park, enjoy beautiful views, and hike on amazing trails,” Rhodes stated in the news release. “Winning the Knope Award is our opportunity to share Chautauqua on a national scale. The entire site is a testament to a long-standing partnership, with CCA and the city working together to provide a place where there is something for everyone.”

More than 1 million people visit Chautauqua each year, where the association has been hosting concerts and music festivals in the auditorium since 1898.

“We’ve always known that Chautauqua has a special place in the heart of Boulder, but winning this award makes it abundantly clear,” CCA Chief Operating Officer Shelly Benford stated in the release. “The support we felt from the community was phenomenal. Thank you to the city for being such outstanding partners, to the Parks & Recreation Department for nominating us, and for all the people who voted to show their appreciation for this incredible place.”