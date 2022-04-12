Zayo adds service line to target smaller companies

Zayo Group LLC, a Boulder-based digital bandwidth company, has created a new entity to target smaller enterprises. The new entity is called Zayo Enterprise Solutions.

According to a press statement, Zayo Enterprise Solutions will provide “a suite of connectivity, security and networking services combined with localized account support to meet customer needs like never before.” The company will establish teams in Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Seattle and Toronto.

“With Zayo Enterprise Solutions, we are taking the expertise we’ve built serving the large hyperscalers, major carriers and 70% of the top U.S. financial services firms and extending that same level of speed, security and service to enterprises of all sizes,” Dan Stoll, managing director of Regional Network Services at Zayo, said in a statement. “Too many businesses are stuck with multiple connectivity vendors and outdated networks, leading to a clunky, overpriced experience. Our goal is to deliver an alternative that is more affordable, more efficient and well-positioned to help enterprises grow.”

The services to be offered include:

A unified fiber network that can add bandwidth as customer needs grow, “without the threat of network degradation due to oversubscription or overuse.”

Network security using Zayo’s Shielded Internet Access to monitor, identify attacks and mitigate. The company’s Shielded Virtual Network provides private IP VPN.

Local support.

“By launching Zayo Enterprise Solutions in key markets, we are creating a new opportunity for our channel partners to bring Zayo’s size, scope and scale to an even wider set of customers,” said Lynn D.Tinney, Zayo senior vice president of channels and partnerships. “Our partners are attuned to enterprise needs, including the demands of reaching an increasingly dispersed workforce and customer base.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.