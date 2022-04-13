 Skip to content

CU Boulder to host panel on how climate change…

Thursday, April 14th 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

CU Boulder to host panel on how climate change can affect, threaten human health

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

As the climate continues to change, experts are learning more about how it can affect and even threaten human health in unexpected ways.

Health experts with the University of Colorado on Thursday will discuss how a warmer world undermines human health and how people can prepare for it during an event on the Boulder campus.

The panel will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Center for Community, 2249 Williard Drive in room S336. Anyone taking the bus to event can take bus line 209 to Regent Drive and Kittredge Loop.

Featured panelists include Bhar Chekuri, a climate and health fellow, at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus; Jay Lemery, professor of emergency medicine at CU School of Medicine; and Cecilia Sorensen, director of the Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education at Columbia University.

Along with presenting their work, the panelists will answer questions from the audience. The event is free and open to the public.

The event is sponsored by CU Boulder’s Program for Writing & Rhetoric.

Author

Annie Mehl

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. We Found A Cat Friendly Apartment In Boulder

    Yes, you can bring your cat! Looking for a cat friendly apartment in Boulder? Come to Flatiron View and enjoy...
  2. Live Streaming Yoga For Life

    Discover yoga for the seasoned traveler of life at Kerry Temple-Wood Yoga for Life. Yoga can help us live in...
  3. The Finest Personalized Memorials

    Landmark Monuments is a full-service monument company that creates some of the finest personalized memorials, custom monuments and benches in...
  4. A Personal Approach To Financial Goals

    Are your financial plans on track? No matter your stage of life, working with a financial planner can ensure that...
  5. Green Burial Options In Boulder

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary offers green burial options in Boulder. You can now make funeral choices that minimize the environmental...