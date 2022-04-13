Dining Buzz: First Sip celebrates the almighty beverage, Dry Land gets Slow Food approved

From the team that produces First Bite: Boulder County Restaurant Week is launching First Sip, a four-day celebration of Boulder’s beverage scene.

This drink-focused event that runs April 28-May 1 will showcase what makes each participant unique through a variety of cocktail classes, drink specials, complimentary tastings, pairings and more.

With 33 businesses participating, First Sip will include many of the featured restaurants that participate in First Bite, such as Cafe Aion, T/aco, Dagabi Tapas Bar, Fringe Pizza, Oak at Fourteenth, Dushanbe Teahouse and The Greenbriar Inn. A slate of newcomers are on tap, too, like Farow, Mojo Taqueria, R Gallery + Wine Bar, Avanti, Gemini, Sanitas Brewing, Rayback Collective and Cocktail Caravan.

“It is time for the stars of our beverage scene to shine with their own event,” said Jessica Benjamin, owner and executive producer of First Sip and First Bite. “Restaurants often feel the focus of diners’ attention is on the food, so we wanted to provide a platform that would properly showcase their incredible beverage offerings — including some opportunities for a deeper dive with a handful of intimate events.”

Beverage enthusiasts can nominate their favorite bartender through May 2 for a competition. Winners will be announced May 4. Additional information and tickets are available at firstsipboulder.com.

Slow spirits

Longmont’s Dry Land Distillers, 519 Main St., has been awarded the Snail of Approval Award from Slow Food Boulder County, the local chapter of Slow Food USA.

The Slow Food Snail of Approval recognizes food and beverage establishments that are pursuing and practicing Slow Food values that align with a fair and sustainable food system. These values are related to sourcing, environmental impact, cultural connection, community involvement, staff support and business practices.

Dry Land Distillers received this award because of its commitment to make spirits in alignment with Slow Food farms, restaurants, and other food and beverage businesses.

“We were chosen for the Snail of Approval award because of how we work closely with local farmers, our efforts into creating a sustainability-focused production space, and our commitment to native and indigenous ingredients,” Dry Land staff wrote in a Facebook post.

Taco du mois

Torchy’s Tacos, 2805 Pearl St., is dishing out the Tokyo Drifter as April’s Taco of the Month. This fusion taco features teriyaki-glazed pulled pork, fried wonton strips, sweet-and-sour veggie slaw, sesame sriracha mayo and cilantro, served with a lime wedge on a flour tortilla.

Torchy’s is also featuring two new limited-time cocktails — Watermelon Ranch Water and Spark Plug — to pair with the Tokyo Drifter.

The Watermelon Ranch Water is made with Camarena Silver Tequila, housemade sweet-and-sour mix and Red Bull Red Edition served with a Tajin salt rim. The Spark Plug is crafted with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, housemade sweet-and-sour mix, and Red Bull Red Edition mixed with pineapple juice and passion fruit puree.

Portions of the proceeds from Taco of the Month sales will benefit charitable partners, which include the Make-A-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson Cancer Center and Phoenix House treatment center.

Sweet treats

Piece, Love & Chocolate, 805 Pearl St., Boulder, has announced its lineup of classes for those wishing to learn how to craft their own sweet treats.

Upcoming sessions include Tasty Truffles and Ganache Techniques on April 30, May 22 and May 28, Chocolate Soufflé and Flourless Chocolate Cake on May 1, and a French Macarons class on May 7, Mother’s Day.

More information and class registrations are available at pieceloveandchocolate.com.