Wednesday, April 13th 2022

Fire-suppression helicopter training set this month in Boulder County

Boulder County residents should expect to see helicopters around Boulder and Longmont this month due to the helicopter-based fire suppression and classroom training by Colorado Army National Guard.

The majority of the training will take place April 13-15, 19-21, 24, 26-29.

“The goal is to provide a safe and realistic training environment for comprehensive training, practice, and development of skills for all agencies involved,” Colorado Division of Fire Protection and Control stated in a media letter.

The main areas of training are Chatfield State Park in Littleton, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in Commerce City, and Button Rock Reservoir in Longmont. The trainees will take off from Vance Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont and Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora.

Boulder Fire-Rescue, Longmont, the U.S. Forest Service, the Oklahoma Army National Guard and Kansas Army National Guard will also be a part of the training.

Kiara Demare

