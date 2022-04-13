Vail aims to boost housing affordability for hundreds of resort workers

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN), which has struggled to regain pre-pandemic staffing levels, has vowed to invest millions of dollars to improve housing affordability for 875 workers at four of the company’s resorts.

The move comes just weeks after the resort operator increased its minimum hourly wage to $20.

Vail faced visitor complaints in the 2021-2022 ski season about the service implications of chronic understaffing and criticism from employees not paid a livable wage to work in expensive resort areas.

“As our mountain communities have grown, affordable housing has become increasingly more difficult for our employees to access — addressing this must be a top priority for our company and our communities,” Vail CEO Kirsten Lynch said in a prepared statement. “These projects reflect progress on our commitment, and we remain focused on aggressively pursuing more opportunities in our resort communities.”

Vail is investing in affordable housing projects in Vail; Park City, Utah; British Columbia, Canada; and Ludlow, Vermont.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.