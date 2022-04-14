 Skip to content

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office arrests…

Thursday, April 14th 2022

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office arrests man suspected of having child pornography

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Andreas Halusa (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

A 33-year-old man has been arrested by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and accused of downloading child pornography.

Andreas Halusa was arrested Wednesday in Boulder on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to a release, the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as recent as November 2021 about child pornography being accessed at a Boulder County address.

That address was determined to have been a past short-term residence of Halusa in unincorporated Boulder County. Detectives served a search warrant at his current residence in the 600 block of Pearl Street on Tuesday before issuing an arrest warrant for Halusa.

Online court records show Halusa has no prior criminal history in Colorado.

Following his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon, Halusa will be released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond as he awaits a formal filing of charges on Tuesday.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Boulder Police Department, Longmont Department of Public Safety and University of Colorado Boulder Police Department all assisted with the case.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

