Boulder’s transportation and mobility director leaving May 3

Boulder’s Transportation and Mobility Director Erika Vandenbrande is leaving the city May 3 for a new role in California.

Vandenbrande, who joined the city in September 2020, will serve as the community development director in Walnut Creek, Calif. According to a city news release, she hopes to achieve a better work-family balance with her move.

“I have loved my time in Boulder and have thoroughly enjoyed working with such a committed community and talented colleagues,” Vandenbrande stated in the release. “For the past seven years, however, I have lived in a different state than my husband. This move will allow us to work and reside in proximity to one another and puts me in the same location as my mother, who is in need of my attention and care.”

According to the new release, Vandebrande has worked to build a foundation of internal trust and teamwork; reimagined transportation improvements and work to be more inclusive; addressed critical funding issues; and engaged in candid conversations about priorities and trade-offs in partnership with City Council, advisory boards, and the community.

Deputy Director Natalie Stiffler will serve as the interim director, effective May 2, until the city fills the position permanently.