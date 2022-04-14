Four-star forward Bobi Klintman set to join CU Buffs men’s basketball

A piece of the spring recruiting puzzle has fallen into place for the Colorado men’s basketball team.

On Thursday, forward Bobi Klintman announced his commitment to the Buffaloes, with head coach Tad Boyle confirming to BuffZone that Klintman signed on Wednesday.

Considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Klintman is a 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward from Sweden, though he spent this past season at Sunrise Christian in Bel Aire, Kansas.

Klintman originally was committed to play for Boyle’s longtime friend Mark Turgeon at Maryland, but reopened his recruitment after Turgeon stepped down in early December. Klintman is ranked as the No. 143 overall prospect in the nation by 247Sports.

Klintman will join a 2022 freshman class already set to include four-star forward Joe Hurlburt and 6-foot-4 wing RJ Smith. Boyle previously told BuffZone the Buffs were targeting a forward and a graduate transfer with the two scholarships available this spring, and Klintman’s signing likely will allow Boyle and his staff to target the best available fit with the final open spot regardless of position.