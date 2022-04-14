 Skip to content

Business |
Oskar Blues Brewery, Veritas Fine Cannabis…

Thursday, April 14th 2022

E-Edition

Business

Business |
Oskar Blues Brewery, Veritas Fine Cannabis collaborate on 4/20 IPA

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Oskar Blues Brewery and Denver-based marijuana company Veritas Fine Cannabis, a trade name used by Carrick-Harvest LLC, are partnering on a new cannabis-inspired, 4/20-celebratory IPA offering called Veritasty.

The beer, which does not include psychoactive cannabis chemicals, has a flavor inspired by terpenes found in Veritas’ marijuana strains.

“We took a completely different approach to the hemp beers that have been brewed before,” Juice Drapeau, head Brewer at Oskar Blues Brewery in Lyons, said in a statement. “Instead of using hemp terpenes to cover up the hops that make IPAs great, we paired naturally occurring terpenes in hop strains with naturally occurring terpenes in cannabis strains from Veritas. The result is an IPA that explodes with citrusy bitterness mellowed by rich tropical fruit. It’s undeniably dank.”

Starting on April 20, Veritasty IPA will be available on draft at Oskar Blues Brewery taprooms in Longmont and Brevard, North Carolina, and in canned six-packs at select retailers.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Author

Bizwest Staff

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. We Found A Cat Friendly Apartment In Boulder

    Yes, you can bring your cat! Looking for a cat friendly apartment in Boulder? Come to Flatiron View and enjoy...
  2. Live Streaming Yoga For Life

    Discover yoga for the seasoned traveler of life at Kerry Temple-Wood Yoga for Life. Yoga can help us live in...
  3. The Finest Personalized Memorials

    Landmark Monuments is a full-service monument company that creates some of the finest personalized memorials, custom monuments and benches in...
  4. A Personal Approach To Financial Goals

    Are your financial plans on track? No matter your stage of life, working with a financial planner can ensure that...
  5. Green Burial Options In Boulder

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary offers green burial options in Boulder. You can now make funeral choices that minimize the environmental...