Postseason fate in balance as CU Buffs lacrosse hosts pair of ranked foes

The Colorado women’s lacrosse team goes into the penultimate home weekend of the season in fourth-place in the Pac-12 Conference.

However, a couple strong performances at Kittredge Field will change that picture in a hurry.

Coming off a bye, the Buffs return to action on Friday when they host No. 17 USC. That battle will be followed by a visit on Sunday from No. 23 Arizona State, so CU has an opportunity to gain ground in a hurry.

“The rest of our Pac-12 games, every single one is important,” CU head coach Ann Elliott Whidden said. “If we want to try and finish with an opportunity to get a bye (at the Pac-12 tournament), we have to win our next three games. If we want to play in May, we have to be successful down this last stretch of three conference game, and then our nonconference at Denver.

“One some level we understand that. On the other level we’re just focused on USC. They’re playing really good lacrosse right now and they have a lot of different players good at doing a lot of different things.”

The Buffs went 3-1 in consecutive weekend series against Cal and Stanford prior to the bye, yet they still begin the week with a 4-3 mark in Pac-12 play. That’s one game behind USC and Arizona State (both 5-2), and one behind Stanford in the loss column (7-2), with the 21st-ranked Cardinal facing just one more league game next week against last-place Cal.

Any chance at a top-two finish and the accompanying first-round bye at the conference tournament, let alone an NCAA Tournament berth, will almost certainly require a home sweep this weekend. The Buffs lost on the road last month at USC and Arizona State.

“It’s always nice to have a little break and recharge and be able to think about what we can work on and what we can get better at,” CU leading scorer Sadie Grozier said. “Everybody enjoyed the week off just to get our minds back focused on this week.

“(This weekend) is going to be huge for us, especially because we want a good seed going into the Pac-12 tournament. We do play well at home, so we’re hoping to learn from our mistakes from the last time we lost to (USC) and just work toward getting that win. They’re super elusive and very they’re good at dodging. We really just want to focus in on limiting their shots and playing good defense. On offense, we just have to make sure we’re moving the ball quick and shifting their zone.”

No. 17 USC Trojans at CU Buffs women’s lacrosse

GAME TIME: Friday, 4 p.m., Kittredge Field.

BROADCAST: Live stream available at Pac-12 Insider.

RECORDS: USC 9-3, 5-2 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 9-3, 4-3.

TOP PLAYERS: USC — M Kelsey Huff, Gr. (43 goals, four assists); A Isabelle Vitale, R-Fr. (23 goals, 19 assists); A Ella Heaney, Jr. (22 goals, 11 assists); A Shelby Tilton, So. (27 goals, four assists); G Kait Devir, Jr. (.382 save percentage; 11.30 goals-against average). Colorado — A Sadie Grozier, Gr. (34 goals, four assists); A Charlie Rudy, Sr. (25 goals, nine assists); A Chloe Willard, Sr. (19 goals, 11 assists); A Sam McGee, Gr. (23 goals, three assists); A Morgan Pence, So. (20 goals, six assists); G Grace Donnelly, Jr. (.452 save percentage, 12.03 goals-against average).

NOTES: The Buffs unofficially are 27th in the nation as the second team among others receiving votes in this week’s IWLCA top 25…CU suffered an 11-7 loss at USC on March 11. Huff scored seven goals for the Trojans. McGee was the Buffs’ only multiple-goal scorer with three…CU has won four of five games since suffering a 20-6 loss at Arizona State on March 13…USC leads the all-time series 9-5…The Buffs are 6-0 at home and have won their past nine home matches overall…The homestand continues Sunday against No. 23 Arizona State (Noon, Pac-12 Networks). CU plays its final home game on April 22 against Oregon (4 p.m., Pac-12 Networks).