 Skip to content

News |
Boulder Library Foundation adds new members

Friday, April 15th 2022

E-Edition

News

News |
Boulder Library Foundation adds new members

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Boulder Library Foundation has added four new directors as well as an additional representative to its board from the Boulder Library Commission.

The new board members are Joel Koenig, Bill Kramer, Adriana Paola Palacios Luna and Jenn Yee. Steven Frost is the new Boulder Library Commission representative.

“The foundation has always inspired people to come together in support of the library and our community,” incoming board president Tim Williams stated in a Boulder Library Foundation news release. “We are especially grateful for these new members joining our board and bringing their depth of expertise and unwavering commitment to the power of libraries to unite, inform and even heal in trying times. We have many upcoming opportunities to do just that, and I am excited to see the legacy these new members will help us make.”

Author

Deborah Swearingen

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. We Found A Cat Friendly Apartment In Boulder

    Yes, you can bring your cat! Looking for a cat friendly apartment in Boulder? Come to Flatiron View and enjoy...
  2. Live Streaming Yoga For Life

    Discover yoga for the seasoned traveler of life at Kerry Temple-Wood Yoga for Life. Yoga can help us live in...
  3. The Finest Personalized Memorials

    Landmark Monuments is a full-service monument company that creates some of the finest personalized memorials, custom monuments and benches in...
  4. A Personal Approach To Financial Goals

    Are your financial plans on track? No matter your stage of life, working with a financial planner can ensure that...
  5. Green Burial Options In Boulder

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary offers green burial options in Boulder. You can now make funeral choices that minimize the environmental...