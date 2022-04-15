Boulder Library Foundation adds new members

The Boulder Library Foundation has added four new directors as well as an additional representative to its board from the Boulder Library Commission.

The new board members are Joel Koenig, Bill Kramer, Adriana Paola Palacios Luna and Jenn Yee. Steven Frost is the new Boulder Library Commission representative.

“The foundation has always inspired people to come together in support of the library and our community,” incoming board president Tim Williams stated in a Boulder Library Foundation news release. “We are especially grateful for these new members joining our board and bringing their depth of expertise and unwavering commitment to the power of libraries to unite, inform and even heal in trying times. We have many upcoming opportunities to do just that, and I am excited to see the legacy these new members will help us make.”