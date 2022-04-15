Boulder officials to consider future of outdoor dining

As the future of the pandemic remains uncertain, Boulder is considering how it might want to proceed once the emergency orders that allow for expanded outdoor dining and some street closures ends.

Since last fall, the city has been exploring the idea of a post-pandemic outdoor dining pilot program, which Boulder City Council generally expressed support for when first discussing the idea.

The pilot program, which will be discussed in Tuesday’s City Council meeting, is currently proposed to last five years and would begin once the emergency orders expire on Aug. 31.

More than two years ago, with the pandemic forcing restaurants to shutter or limit capacity, Boulder instated its business recovery program, approved via emergency ordinance and amended several times.

Among other things, the program added curbside drop-off and pick-up locations, allowed outdoor dining service area expansions and facilitated street closures along the west end of Pearl Street and on the University Hill Event Street.

In terms of outdoor dining in general, there is strong support for continuing to accommodate it in some way.

“There’s been general support for wanting to continue outdoor dining and now there’s a lot of general conversations about how and where and for whom and the cost,” said the Downtown Boulder Partnership’s CEO, who goes by Chip. “There’s not a lot of cons. It’s just about how we do it.”

In a survey issued by the Downtown Boulder Partnership and the city, 49% of all restaurants and 60% of current program participants indicated they were “very likely” to participate when presented with the concept for a downtown outdoor dining pilot program without any information about potential associated fees.

The city is exploring charging either $35 or $50 per square foot for restaurants to lease a parklet. When charging, the support declined.

Aside from looking at outdoor dining, the city also is contemplating whether to leave the western part of Pearl Street between 9th and 11th streets closed to car traffic.

However, while it makes sense to discuss the West Pearl street closure when considering the future of outdoor dining in Boulder, it is not explicitly part of the pilot program.

And the question around whether to keep the street closure is a more hotly contested one, particularly among some of the businesses there who argue that it’s been harmful to their bottom line by blocking access and removing parking.

“There’s certainly an understanding that residents have enjoyed the outdoor dining experience and some of our downtown businesses have definitely benefited from that broader outdoor dining opportunity,” Boulder Chamber President John Tayer said.

“But that said, we also know that for some businesses the inconvenience to their patrons has been a concern,” he added. “And that there’s also community safety and operations issues that we want to be sure we’re addressing.”

Jay Elowksy, perhaps better known as Pasta Jay, the founder of longtime Boulder staple Pasta Jay’s, is one of the business owners who has long been advocating for the city to reopen West Pearl.

“All of us rented our spaces on West Pearl because of the perception of accessibility and parking,” he said. “And now the perception of accessibility and parking is gone.”

Dave Query, who co-owns Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar, West End Tavern and Centro Mexican Kitchen, agreed.

“I am a fan of at least having some level of outdoor seating connection to restaurants, but I want to see the west end of Pearl Street re-opened,” he said in an email.

In addition to the impact on sales for his west end businesses, Query worries the closure hurts access for older folks and people with disabilities.

While some of the west end restaurants do not agree with the closure, they acknowledged some patrons enjoy being able to ride their bikes or walk their dogs with more ease. The closure also is a step toward the city’s climate-related goal of encouraging people to get out of cars and into other forms of transit.

Overall, since its inception, the business recovery program has helped more than 100 local businesses, Boulder officials said.

It was quite literally a lifeline for many that were struggling to survive.

“It saved us,” Elowsky said.

But that doesn’t change his belief that it’s no longer serving his business well.

“It’s time to get back to normal,” he said.

Query echoed this.

”Let’s lean into some level of normalcy, even if the bullseye of normalcy has changed,” he said. “We do not need more mall space. It’s perfect as it is.”

If you watch

What: Boulder City Council meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: The City Council and staff will meet in person. Residents can watch on Boulder’s YouTube channel or Channel 8.

Agenda: bit.ly/34geMhj