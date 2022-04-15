CSP: Second person dies after April 9 crash in Boulder

Colorado State Patrol said that a second person died following a three-car crash April 9 near Colo. 157 and Valmont Road.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler said that a 33-year-old man, who was driving a Subaru Legacy, died Sunday. The Daily Camera reported that the man’s passenger, a 49-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The crash was reported around 11:20 p.m. According to Colorado State Patrol, the 17-year-old female driver of a 2002 Dodge Dakota was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Colo. 157. The 33-year-old man was driving the Subaru Legacy in the northbound left lane, and a 65-year-old Longmont woman was driving a 2004 Honda Accord in the northbound right lane.

The Dodge is reported to have hit the Subaru head on, pushing the sedan into the right lane. The Subaru was then rear-ended by the Honda Accord.

The 17-year-old driver from Boulder was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Cutler said the driver is still being investigated for possible impairment.

Cutler said the woman driving the Honda, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained serious bodily injuries. She was also hospitalized.

The man driving the Subaru was wearing a seatbelt, but his passenger was not. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will release the identities of those who died in the crash.

Cutler said the crash remains under investigation. He said it is not yet known how long it will take to wrap up.