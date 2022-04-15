 Skip to content

CSP: Second person dies after April 9 crash in…

Friday, April 15th 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

CSP: Second person dies after April 9 crash in Boulder

The lights of an ambulance illuminate a Longmont Police Officer as the Colorado State Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving two vehicles near Francis Street and Colo. 66 on Wednesday. Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer Dec. 30, 2015
The lights of an ambulance illuminate a Longmont Police Officer as the Colorado State Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving two vehicles near Francis Street and Colo. 66 on Wednesday. Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer Dec. 30, 2015
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado State Patrol said that a second person died following a three-car crash April 9 near Colo. 157 and Valmont Road.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler said that a 33-year-old man, who was driving a Subaru Legacy, died Sunday. The Daily Camera reported that the man’s passenger, a 49-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The crash was reported around 11:20 p.m. According to Colorado State Patrol, the 17-year-old female driver of a 2002 Dodge Dakota was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Colo. 157. The 33-year-old man was driving the Subaru Legacy in the northbound left lane, and a 65-year-old Longmont woman was driving a 2004 Honda Accord in the northbound right lane.

The Dodge is reported to have hit the Subaru head on, pushing the sedan into the right lane. The Subaru was then rear-ended by the Honda Accord.

The 17-year-old driver from Boulder was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Cutler said the driver is still being investigated for possible impairment.

Cutler said the woman driving the Honda, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained serious bodily injuries. She was also hospitalized.

The man driving the Subaru was wearing a seatbelt, but his passenger was not. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will release the identities of those who died in the crash.

Cutler said the crash remains under investigation. He said it is not yet known how long it will take to wrap up.

Author

Kelsey Hammon

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. The Luxury Of Living In A Gated Community

    Whether you need a one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment, you’ll love The Shores at McIntosh Lake in Longmont. Enjoy the...
  2. High Plains Bank In Bennett

    High Plains Bank has called Bennett home for over 20 years—and we are honored to serve as the town’s community...
  3. Blooming Massage’s Everyday Hero Special

    Blooming Massage in Longmont is the perfect place for personalized massage that relaxes those everyday sore spots and tightness for...
  4. Safe And Secure Memory Care Community

    AltaVita Memory Care Centre is a safe and secure memory care community in Longmont. Memory care experts ensure that the...
  5. There’s A Song In Our Heart

    The Longmont Chorale is a nonprofit citizen’s choir that has presented singing programs to our community since the 1930s. While...