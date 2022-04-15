CU notes: Buffs pick up OL transfer from Arizona

Colorado has added some much-needed size and depth to its offensive line.

On Friday, Luke Eckardt announced that he has decided to transfer to CU after spending last season at Arizona.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Eckardt has four years to play and is eligible immediately.

Coming out of Richmond-Burton (Ill.) High School in 2021, Eckardt was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com. He was recruited to Arizona by Kyle DeVan, who is now CU’s offensive line coach. DeVan coached at Arizona in 2020 and was hired at CU in December.

CU, which now has 14 offensive linemen projected to be on scholarship in the fall, was in need of extra competition up front, particularly at tackle.

Eckardt is finishing the spring semester at Arizona and will join the Buffs in the fall.

Picking it up

Earlier this week, head coach Karl Dorrell said the offensive line looks like a different group this spring. Left tackle Jake Wiley gives some credit to DeVan, but also said the players were determined to be better after a rough 2021 season.

“I think we all just lit a fire under ourselves and just said, ‘What we did wasn’t good last year. We’ve got to pick that up,’” Wiley said. “I think we took it upon ourselves to really get it going with the team and try to carry the team on our backs and just kind of make sure they can lean on us while not having to worry about us.”

Making the jump

Last year, safety Trevor Woods made some big plays as a true freshman. He’s taking the next step in his game this spring, however.

“I think the biggest jump that he’s made is his eye discipline and his man-to-man cover skills,” CU safeties coach Brett Maxie said. “He spent a lot of time this offseason working on that. … He has a natural feel for the game. He has probably the best hands that I’ve ever seen for a safety. The communication piece of it has really been good for him.”

Woods played 139 snaps last year and is in line for a bigger role this year.

“With him having some planning experience, he feels a little bit more comfortable than most of them,” Maxie said. “So he’s going to look a little bit different in terms of movement and communication and getting guys lined up.”

Easy transition

Going from one Pac-12 school to another hasn’t been a big deal for cornerbacks coach Rod Chance. He spent the past two years coaching the corners at Oregon before coming to CU this offseason, where he’s been reunited with his mentor, Maxie.

“It’s been seamless,” said Chance, who has also worked with Dorrell in the past. “I say that actually truthfully. When you’ve got people in the building that you’ve got a great relationship with, it makes the transition very easy. Brett and I have worked on the same system before. Some of our language may have changed but we can bring each other right back to the genesis of our system — the system that we all come from, so it’s been a really smooth transition. When it hasn’t been, verbiage wise, Brett’s been able to kind of just bring me back to the system that we’ve worked in the past and really make sure the information correlates.”