Friday, April 15th 2022

Erie, Boulder County to host ‘Drug Take-Back Day’ on April 30

The Erie Police Department and Boulder County’s Drug Enforcement Agency will host a free “Drug Take-Back Day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30.

Erie residents who want to participate must buy a TakeAway Medication Recovery System envelope at the Erie Police Station, 1000 Telleen Ave., for $4.20. Envelopes can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents then will fill the envelope with medicine, seal the envelope with the special tamper-evident seal and drop it off at any U.S. Post Office.

Residents from other areas of Boulder County can drop off unwanted prescription medication at the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, 5600 Flatiron Parkway, on the day of the event.

The “Drug Take-Back Day” helps people safely get rid of medicine that’s no longer wanted or needed and to educate the community about the dangers of abusing medications. Erie Police said in an online letter that such events are designed to aid in a widespread effort to protect its younger community members and eliminate the chance for medication to fall into the hands of a child.

Items that will be accepted include pills, patches, small amounts of liquid medication, vaping devices, and cartridges that do not contain lithium-ion batteries. Needles, inhalers, mercury thermometers, iodine-containing medications, illicit drugs or substances and marijuana will not be accepted.

Additional safe disposal locations are available throughout Boulder County and regularly accept unused and unwanted prescription drugs, including at the sheriff’s headquarters building in a green collection box in the front entrance.

For more information about safely disposing of unwanted medication in Boulder County, including what to do with liquid medication and syringes, visit boco.org/Unwanted_Meds.

Meghan Macpherson

