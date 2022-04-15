First Congregational Church of Boulder receives grant for needed floor renovations

Thanks to a $60,000 grant from the Colorado State Historical Fund, the First Congregational Church of Boulder will finally be able to conduct a much-needed restoration project in its historic sanctuary building.

“The floor that’s in our sanctuary currently is the original floor from when the building opened, and we are now at the place where it really does need to be replaced,” said Senior Minister Chris Braudaway-Bauman. “It can’t be sanded down anymore, as we’ve been doing that for years now. The project is going to happen sometime within the next year and a half or so, and we are very excited.”

The Colorado State Historical Fund has awarded five different grants totaling nearly $400,000 to the First Congregational Church of Boulder in previous years, the most recent having contributed to the full replacement of the church’s red tile roof, which was completed in late 2020. Other completed projects related to the church included a historic structure assessment as well as interior and exterior restoration, according to a detailed report from the State Historical Fund.

The First Congregational Church of Boulder, which opened in 1864, is the oldest continuously operating Congregational Church in the state, and it was also the first church ever built in Boulder, hence the need for various renovation projects.

Bob Matthias, a parishioner of the church, was the author of the grant’s initial proposal and will also serve as the floor project manager. He has been working on the church’s facilities committee since 2017 and will serve as the floor restoration project manager

”I had told Chris that the final project that we needed to do to fully restore our church was the Sanctuary floor,” Matthias said. “I brought in a company to look into refinishing it and they said it had been sanded down too many times and needed to be replaced, so that’s when I decided to contact the Colorado State Historical Fund and apply for funding.”

Historical restoration projects can come with many challenges.

“When we make changes, especially to the outside of the buildings, we have to be really, really careful about any changes that we make in order to keep the historic nature [of the church], which is easier said than done,” Braudaway-Bauman said.

Another aspect of partnerships with the state historical fund is that every project must have a preservation architect that will work closely with the rest of the team to ensure that all repairs and renovations do not alter the interior or exterior appearance of the building.

Garry Petri, who works alongside Spectrum and previously completed some work on the church back in 2000, will fill that role.

As for the old flooring, the restoration team is working to find someone that can use the now-rare southern yellow pine.

As parishioners have been enjoying the recent opportunity to be back in person for worship service after the coronavirus pandemic twice forced the church to host worship services virtually, council members are working to determine whether the project should kick off this summer or next. They will meet on Monday, April 18 to discuss the timing, but Braudaway-Bauman and Matthias both anticipate the project to kick off this time next year.

When the project does get going, the sanctuary will be closed for six weeks and worship services will move into the church’s fellowship hall until work is completed. Livestream services, which the church has been offering since the pandemic began, will be available as well.

FCC Boulder is also committed to the inclusion and welcome of people who live with disability. After the floor renovations are concluded, the church will self-fund a project to replace the hearing loop in the sanctuary, which is a special type of sound system for use by people who wear hearing aids.

“This is the final step in restoring our very historic structures,” Matthias said. “I’ve been involved in these projects for four years, and I’m excited to see it all come together once the floor project is completed.”