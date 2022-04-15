Slow start dooms CU Buffs women’s lacrosse against No. 17 USC

The door isn’t closed on the Colorado women’s lacrosse team’s chances of returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

Yet Friday’s result certainly pushed those postseason hopes to the brink.

The Buffaloes returned from a bye week only to see a run of four wins in five games ended by No. 17 USC, which used a fast start to hand the Buffs a 15-8 defeat at Kittredge Field.

The loss was CU’s first at home this season and ended a nine-game home winning streak dating back to last season. USC played its second consecutive game without Kelsey Huff, the second-leading goal-scorer in the Pac-12.

“We can’t play three quarters of the game on defense and expect to win the game when we don’t execute on offense when we have the ball,” CU head coach Ann Elliott Whidden said. “We didn’t do a good job today of wanting to win. I think USC did a great job. They played a little shorthanded but they played very well. Their players stepped up and I don’t think we did on our side.

“I think we had four kids maybe out there competing and stepping up, and the rest of them were OK to just wait and see what happens. When you’re playing against 12 people on the other team that are making things happen, it’s hard to play that way.”

The loss eliminated CU from the race for a top-two finish in the Pac-12, which comes with a first-round bye at the conference tournament. Already on the brink of NCAA Tournament consideration with an RPI of No. 29 to start the week, the defeat also further dampened CU’s fleeting chances at reaching the postseason.

CU (9-4, 4-4 Pac-12) still has opportunities ahead. On Sunday, the Buffs host No. 23 Arizona State (Noon, Pac-12 Network), which handed CU a 20-6 loss last month. CU completes the regular season with a road date against No. 9 Denver on April 27. But Elliott Whidden reiterated the sort of effort the Buffs put together on Friday will not get the job done over the final three games of the regular season.

“This is a really important game for us on Sunday, so we can’t let that emotionally carry over,” Elliott Whidden said. “At the end of the day, they’ve got to choose if they want to win. It’s just that simple.”

The Trojans built a 7-1 lead midway through the second quarter, allowing a defense that leads the Pac-12 in goals-against average to play aggressively and keep CU handcuffed the rest of the way.

A goal by CU senior Charlie Rudy late in the first half, followed by two consecutive goals from Sadie Grozier to start the third quarter, got the Buffs within 9-6. But USC ended CU’s comeback bid by scoring the next four goals.

Grozier finished with four goals for the Buffs. USC enjoyed a 27-16 advantage in shots on goal.

“We could’ve started off stronger in the beginning, but I don’t think we gave up,” Rudy said. “I think we prepared hard this week. I think we just weren’t as focused as we could be coming back out here. We have (Saturday) to really get focused for ASU on Sunday.”

No. 17 USC 15, Colorado 8

USC 3 6 2 4 — 15

CU 1 3 2 2 — 8

USC — Goals: Heaney 4, Vitale 3, Tilton 3, Waters 2, Ramsay, Brown, McMahon. Assists: Heaney 3, Vitale 2, Shevitz.

Colorado — Goals: Grozier 4, Rudy 2, McGee, Stokes. Assists: Phillips.

Goalies (Min.-Goals allowed-Saves) — USC: Devir (60-8-8); Colorado: Donnelly (60-15-12).