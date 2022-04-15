 Skip to content

Slow start dooms CU Buffs women’s…

Friday, April 15th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

Slow start dooms CU Buffs women’s lacrosse against No. 17 USC

Trojans end Buffs' nine-game home win streak

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The door isn’t closed on the Colorado women’s lacrosse team’s chances of returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

Yet Friday’s result certainly pushed those postseason hopes to the brink.

The Buffaloes returned from a bye week only to see a run of four wins in five games ended by No. 17 USC, which used a fast start to hand the Buffs a 15-8 defeat at Kittredge Field.

The loss was CU’s first at home this season and ended a nine-game home winning streak dating back to last season. USC played its second consecutive game without Kelsey Huff, the second-leading goal-scorer in the Pac-12.

“We can’t play three quarters of the game on defense and expect to win the game when we don’t execute on offense when we have the ball,” CU head coach Ann Elliott Whidden said. “We didn’t do a good job today of wanting to win. I think USC did a great job. They played a little shorthanded but they played very well. Their players stepped up and I don’t think we did on our side.

“I think we had four kids maybe out there competing and stepping up, and the rest of them were OK to just wait and see what happens. When you’re playing against 12 people on the other team that are making things happen, it’s hard to play that way.”

The loss eliminated CU from the race for a top-two finish in the Pac-12, which comes with a first-round bye at the conference tournament. Already on the brink of NCAA Tournament consideration with an RPI of No. 29 to start the week, the defeat also further dampened CU’s fleeting chances at reaching the postseason.

CU (9-4, 4-4 Pac-12) still has opportunities ahead. On Sunday, the Buffs host No. 23 Arizona State (Noon, Pac-12 Network), which handed CU a 20-6 loss last month. CU completes the regular season with a road date against No. 9 Denver on April 27. But Elliott Whidden reiterated the sort of effort the Buffs put together on Friday will not get the job done over the final three games of the regular season.

“This is a really important game for us on Sunday, so we can’t let that emotionally carry over,” Elliott Whidden said. “At the end of the day, they’ve got to choose if they want to win. It’s just that simple.”

The Trojans built a 7-1 lead midway through the second quarter, allowing a defense that leads the Pac-12 in goals-against average to play aggressively and keep CU handcuffed the rest of the way.

A goal by CU senior Charlie Rudy late in the first half, followed by two consecutive goals from Sadie Grozier to start the third quarter, got the Buffs within 9-6. But USC ended CU’s comeback bid by scoring the next four goals.

Grozier finished with four goals for the Buffs. USC enjoyed a 27-16 advantage in shots on goal.

“We could’ve started off stronger in the beginning, but I don’t think we gave up,” Rudy said. “I think we prepared hard this week. I think we just weren’t as focused as we could be coming back out here. We have (Saturday) to really get focused for ASU on Sunday.”

No. 17 USC 15, Colorado 8

USC 3 6 2 4 — 15

CU  1 3 2 2 — 8

USC — Goals: Heaney 4, Vitale 3, Tilton 3, Waters 2, Ramsay, Brown, McMahon. Assists: Heaney 3, Vitale 2, Shevitz.

Colorado — Goals: Grozier 4, Rudy 2, McGee, Stokes. Assists: Phillips.

Goalies (Min.-Goals allowed-Saves)USC: Devir (60-8-8); Colorado: Donnelly (60-15-12).

Author

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. The Luxury Of Living In A Gated Community

    Whether you need a one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment, you’ll love The Shores at McIntosh Lake in Longmont. Enjoy the...
  2. High Plains Bank In Bennett

    High Plains Bank has called Bennett home for over 20 years—and we are honored to serve as the town’s community...
  3. Blooming Massage’s Everyday Hero Special

    Blooming Massage in Longmont is the perfect place for personalized massage that relaxes those everyday sore spots and tightness for...
  4. Safe And Secure Memory Care Community

    AltaVita Memory Care Centre is a safe and secure memory care community in Longmont. Memory care experts ensure that the...
  5. There’s A Song In Our Heart

    The Longmont Chorale is a nonprofit citizen’s choir that has presented singing programs to our community since the 1930s. While...