Friday, April 15th 2022

Suspected King Soopers shooter remains incompetent to proceed

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The man accused of killing 10 people in a mass shooting at a King Soopers last year remains incompetent to proceed.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, 47 counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, 10 counts of felony possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine, and 47 crime of violence sentence enhancers.

Alissa’s attorneys brought up concerns about his competence and Boulder Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke formally declared Alissa incompetent to proceed following evaluations from four doctors, who all found he was not capable of assisting in his own defense.

As a result, Bakke issued a mental health stay on the case and ordered Alissa to undergo restoration efforts at the state hospital in Pueblo.

At a hearing Friday, Bakke said the latest report from the state hospital is that Alissa is still not competent enough for the case to resume.

Doctors in a recent report stated that “there is a substantial probability that (Alissa) will likely be restored to competency within the reasonable future and may be restored to competency and remain competent with the use of medications.”

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty again asked that Bakke order the state hospital to provide reports every 30 days.

Alissa was set for another competency review hearing on July 21. Alissa, who did not appear for Friday’s hearing after his attorneys waived his appearance, will remain in custody without bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive at 2:40 p.m. March 22 for a report of an armed man who had shot a person in a vehicle in the store’s parking lot and was inside the store.

Eric Talley, a 51-year-old Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive on scene and was shot and killed. Police said Alissa fired at other responding officers before one of the responding officers shot Alissa in the leg.

Alissa later surrendered to police. Police found weapons and tactical body armor at the scene, according to the affidavit.

In addition to TalleyDenny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25Tralona Bartkowiak, 49Teri Leiker, 51Suzanne Fountain, 59Kevin Mahoney, 61Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.

Mitchell Byars

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

