CU Buffs add two to 2023 class

CU has had a big week with recruiting and it continued Saturday as two more players committed to the Buffs for the 2023 class.

CJ Turner, a linebacker from Star City (Ark.) High School, gave his verbal commitment to the Buffs. Turner has a four-star rating from Rivals.com and a three-star rating from 247Sports.com for the 2023 class. He also has offers from Kansas, Memphis and Tulane.

Shortly after Turner’s announcement, Tucker Ashcraft from O’Dea (Wash.) High School announced his pledge. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Ashcraft has a three-star rating from 247Sports.com and his offer list includes Air Force.

CU has nine players committed for 2023, with five of those committing since Monday.