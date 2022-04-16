 Skip to content

Outbuilding destroyed in fire Friday…

Saturday, April 16th 2022

Outbuilding destroyed in fire Friday near Wondervu in unincorporated Boulder County

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office vehicle
Firefighters on Friday were able to contain a fire to an outbuilding on Olde Carter Lake Road near Wondervu in Coal Creek Canyon.

An outbuilding fully engulfed by fire near a residence in Coal Creek Canyon was reported to authorities at 7:37 a.m., according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Personnel from the Coal Creek Canyon Fire Protection District, American Medical Response ambulance and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded, the release stated.

Coal Creek Canyon firefighters reported the fire was knocked down by 7:55 a.m., and they were beginning mop-up operations, the release stated. The fire was contained to a 5-by-12-foot wood structure that was originally an outhouse with a small storage shed attached to it. The structure, its contents and three trees were completely destroyed, according to the release.

The release stated that the cause was determined to likely be fireplace ashes the homeowner had dumped into the outhouse several days prior. No other structures were threatened, and there were no injuries.

Kelsey Hammon

