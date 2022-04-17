 Skip to content

CU lacrosse falls to Arizona State at home

Sunday, April 17th 2022

CU lacrosse falls to Arizona State at home

The University of Colorado lacrosse team dropped their second straight home game as the Buffs fell 16-8 against No. 23 Arizona State at Kittredge Field on Sunday.

Morgan Pence and Sam McGee had three goals apiece for the Buffs (9-5, 4-5 Pac-12). Arizona State moves to 9-6 (7-2) on the season.

“This is a really good Arizona State team,” head coach Ann Elliott Whidden said. “In all the best ways, they are an emotional team. When they get going, they get going. They had a quick start. We started with energy and intensity but we just didn’t execute.”

Arizona State led wire-to-wire, jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the first 10 minutes. Carley Adams scored five goals to lead ASU, while Katie Brodsky contributed four.

CU’s offense made a surge and cut the lead to 7-3 but the Buffs never got any closer.

“At the end of the day, this whole weekend was about execution,” Whidden explained. “It’s not about being surprised by something or being not ready. It’s just about executing. That’s tough, but we’ve got to (execute) if we want to win and find a way to do that better from the start.

Colorado will honor the team’s seniors on Friday when the Buffs welcome Oregon to Boulder.

