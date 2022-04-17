CU presidential finalist selection spurs criticism about process; some question finalist’s vision

When the contract with the former University of Colorado president ended one year before it was set to expire, Carol Napier began closely following the university’s next moves.

She was concerned after the University of Colorado Board of Regents selected Mark Kennedy for the position in 2019 and had hoped to see multiple finalists to fill the role.

Napier’s daughter, Sarah Napier, who is a senior at CU Boulder majoring in dance and neuroscience, also felt change was necessary, her mother said.

“I know for Sarah, it is very important for her to have leadership that reflects the college,” she said.

When Napier received an email from the university asking parents to share their thoughts about what qualities they want to see in the next president, Napier was hopeful her message would be heard.

“I wrote and told them how important it is that the next president reflects the diversity of the campus,” she said.

As the process continued, the emails from the board of regents seemed reassuring when they mentioned interviews with diverse candidates which included women and people of color, she said.

On Tuesday, when the board of regents voted to select Todd Saliman, the university’s interim president, as the sole finalist for the next leader of the four-campus system, Napier was shocked.

“There is a part of me that thinks that this was all a setup,” she said.

After the board’s announcement Tuesday, Napier, several faculty members and one student at CU Boulder have expressed their displeasure with the board’s process to find and select the next finalist for president. One former faculty member countered their remarks, saying he believes this process and selection was different than last time.

“It really makes me distrust the process,” Napier said. “It is all done behind closed doors.”

The board tasked a 19-member committee with finding the next president. Two regents — Sue Sharkey and Lesley Smith — were also part of the group. According to a Monday letter, the committee interviewed 10 candidates from seven states. There were seven women and three men — two candidates were from Black, Indigenous and people of color groups. The committee then split the pool in half and interviewed five candidates.

Napier said the board of regents should have released the names of the five candidates to give people the option of conducting their own research.

“We help keep the university doors open with our tuition,” she said. “The university president makes a lot of decisions about the future and the present of the university and where it is headed. The university has been around for over 100 years, and we have never had a person of color lead the university.”

David Kassoy, founder and chair of the University of Colorado Boulder Retired Faculty Association, said he thought the finalist selection was different this time around.

“From my perspective, the choice was based on his accomplishments and his experience and those two things were not a factor in the Kennedy choice,” he said.

Kassoy said he did not meet Saliman during his 30 years working at CU Boulder in the mechanical engineering department. He said he Saliman’s background as a state lawmaker coupled with his previous work at CU — as senior vice president for strategy, government relations; and chief financial officer — gives him the experience needed for the position.

“I see the Saliman choice as a wise one,” he said. “The guy has been connected to the university for many many years. I think he has the background and the experience to talk to people in a knowledgeable way about what the university needs to continue on an effective path to greatness.”

Joe Bryan, associate professor of geography and member of United Campus Workers Colorado, said the issue isn’t solely whether Saliman is qualified or not to do the job, it’s also with the process.

The interim presidency contract for Saliman that regents issued in June stipulated that he would not apply for the permanent position, and a CU news release at the time stated, “Saliman has said he will not apply for the permanent position.” In September, the regents amended Saliman’s interim presidency contract to allow him to throw his hat in the ring to be president. CU presidents are paid about $850,000 a year.

“From afar, that raises questions about the transparency of the process,” Bryan said. “Regardless of what Todd Saliman’s qualifications are, as far as the process, it really makes it look like a status that gave him a leg up.”

CU Board of Regents chairman Jack Kroll said the stipulation in Saliman’s contract for interim president was based on Saliman’s decision at that time to not seek the presidency.

“I don’t think Todd saw himself doing the job long term,” Kroll said. “As we got to work with Todd, it was a relationship that was working well, and the board wanted to leave all of its options open long term.”

Kroll said when Saliman changed his mind about the position, the board reviewed its policies, which stated that qualified internal candidates should be given the opportunity to apply as well as qualified external candidates.

Saliman’s past and how it has impacted higher education in Colorado, is concerning, said Burton St. John, CU Boulder advertising, public relations and media design professor and vice president of the steering committee for the UCW Colorado.

St. John said he hoped the university’s next leader would not be someone who is “business as usual.”

“The University of Colorado Boulder and the whole system along with most of higher education in Colorado has been starved for appropriate funding,” St. John said. “We are very close to the bottom as far as funding.”

When Saliman worked under Gov. Bill Ritter, he worked with the legislature to develop and implement the state’s budget and other legislative and strategic initiatives.

“He guided the state budget during the great recession of 2008 and worked with legislative leadership to keep the budget balanced by cutting billions of dollars of state spending,” according to his biography on CU’s website.

Between 2008 and 2012, Colorado cut $135 million from higher education, according to a news release from UCW Colorado. Tuition makes up 71% of revenue at public colleges in Colorado. Between 2008 and 2018, while Saliman advised governors and oversaw CU’s budget, Colorado cut its funding for higher education by 9.8% while increasing tuition by 68%.

“If you don’t have adequate funding, you end up having problems with increased tuition and increased need for out-of-state tuition,” St. John said. “It hurts with being able to attract and retain.”

Next week, Denise Fernandes plans to attend the open forum on Boulder’s campus where Saliman will speak and answer questions from faculty, staff, students and community members.

Since the regents’ announcement, she has heard whispers on campus from other students who are also asking the same question: Why?

“I think a lot of us really hope the regents start listening to public concerns,” said Fernandes, a Ph.D. student in environmental studies at CU Boulder and member of UCW Colorado. “It’s very clear they have not been listening to university staff and faculty, so I am hoping in the next few weeks they at least hear some of these concerns.”