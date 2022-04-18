 Skip to content

Monday, April 18th 2022

Filip Forejtek named collegiate national skier of the year

Colorado skier Filip Forejtek garnered some top honors late last week from the United States Collegiate Ski Coaches Association, as he was named the national skier of the year.

CU announced the honor on Monday in a release.

Forejtek won the individual national championship in giant slalom at the NCAA Championships and picked up two All-America honors with a top-10 slalom finish, capping a stellar season for the Buffs.

In 2022, he won three races, becoming just the fourth men’s alpine skier since 1995 to win a race in both disciplines in a season. He also finished top 10 in all 10 of his completed races this season, picking up five podium appearances and seven top five finishes.

Dating back to the midpoint of the 2020 season, Forejtek has finished 27 of 31 races all in the top 10 with 22 top five finishes and 17 podium appearances with four race wins (nine runner-up finishes, four third place).

Forejtek is the first men’s alpine skier since David Ketterer in 2017 to win national skier of the year.   It marks the third straight season that the Buffs have had a skier of the year, joining Magnus Boee (men’s Nordic) in 2021 and Mikaela Tommy (women’s alpine) in 2020.

Prior to Ketterer in men’s alpine, one would have to have to go back to 2011 and Gabriel Rivas when he was named the National Skier of the Year by Ski Racing Magazine.

 

