Former CU Buffs guard Keeshawn Barthelemy joining Pac-12 rival Oregon

Keeshawn Barthelemy’s time with the Colorado men’s basketball team is over.

But it seems the Buffaloes haven’t seen the last of Barthelemy.

On Monday evening, Barthelemy revealed through is social media accounts that he has committed to Oregon, one of the Buffs’ Pac-12 Conference rivals.

Barthelemy spent much of the 2021-22 season as the Buffs’ starting point guard, ranking third on the team in scoring at 11.1 points per game. Barthelemy shot .420 overall and .347 on 3-pointers, and he also posted a team-leading free throw percentage of .826 (76-for-92, the second-most attempts on the team behind Jabari Walker’s 162 attempts).

On a team that struggled with turnovers for much of the season, Barthelemy provided a steady hand, committing just 44 turnovers in 33 games and posting an assist-to-turnover rate of 1.77. However, after four years with all-time assists leader McKinley Wright IV running the offense, Barthelemy struggled to make plays for others, averaging just 2.4 assists per game.

Barthelemy also at times struggled defensively, and offensively he ran hot-and-cold. Barthelemy scored at least 19 points in each of the first three games of the season, topping out with a career-high 22 points against Maine, but he reached that total just once more over the final 30 games. Oddly enough, that lone 19-point game came at Oregon on Jan. 25, when Barthelemy went 9-for-9 on free throws before finishing with 19 points, four assists, and two steals to spark a rare CU win in Eugene.

Barthelemy finished his CU career on another hot streak, posting 12 points in the Buffs’ loss against Arizona in the Pac-12 semifinals before going 6-for-7 with 15 points, two assists, and no turnovers in his final game at CU, a loss against St. Bonaventure in the first round of the NIT. Barthelemy was replaced in the starting lineup over the final five games by freshman Julian Hammond III.

Overall, Barthelemy appeared in 63 games in two seasons with the Buffs (29 starts), averaging 7.6 points and 1.9 assists with a .333 mark on 3-pointers (.400 overall).

Barthelemy spent three seasons in CU’s program, redshirting during the 2019-20 season before playing 30 games in a limited bench role as Wright’s backup in 2020-21. Thanks to the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA for the ’20-21 COVID year, Barthelemy has three years of eligibility remaining.