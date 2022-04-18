 Skip to content

Hotel occupancy continues upward climb

Monday, April 18th 2022

Hotels in Colorado continue their upward climb, both seasonally and as they recover from the past two pandemic years.

Statewide, March occupancy was at 63.7%, up from 51.3% in March last year. Year to date, occupancy statewide was 58.4%, up from 43.3% a year prior, according to information provided by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

In Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, Greeley hotels continued to top the charts at 70.8% occupancy for the month of March, with an average daily rate of $97.31.

That was followed by Loveland hotels, with 65.1% occupancy and average daily rate of $113.49.

Longmont hotel rooms were 63.6% occupied during the month of March at a $100.29 average rate.

Boulder hotel rooms, at the highest average daily rate of any community in the region at $153.05, saw an occupancy of 62.7%.

Rooms in Fort Collins were occupied 55% of the time at an average rate of $109.88.

The U.S. 36 corridor saw a 53.7% occupancy and an average daily rate of $120.05.

Finally, Estes Park, which typically will see greater tourism impact than other communities in the region, saw just 35.3% occupancy for March but still maintained a high average room rate of $147.96.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Ken Amundson

