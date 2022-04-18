Traffic pattern on Baseline to shift for Boulder sewer project

Starting Wednesday, April 20, eastbound traffic on Baseline Road between Foothills Parkway and 55th Street will be moved to one of the westbound lanes for the next phase of the Foothills and Baseline Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project. Baseline remains closed east of 55th Street for the duration of the project.

Manhattan Drive will be open as usual, except for a brief period of time when the project crosses the intersection, but sidewalks on the south side of Baseline will be closed. Cyclists can travel around the area using the path west of Foothills Parkway, also called Colo. 157, and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Some residents will experience brief sewer service outages, while construction crews connect homes to the new sewer line. All of those impacted will receive notification prior to any planned service interruptions.

For more information, call 303-441-3200 or visit bit.ly/3jQGCVu.

Information on detours and delays for RTD Route 225 transit service can be found at bit.ly/3Ola5VF.