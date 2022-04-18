 Skip to content

Monday, April 18th 2022

Various climbing areas in Boulder County reopen following seasonal closures

By | For the Camera
The Blob Rock, East Blob Rock, Bitty Buttress and Security Riskin climbing areas have reopened to the public after being closed since Feb. 1.

The climbing areas, in Boulder Canyon on U.S. Forest Service land, were blocked from public access to protect golden eagles during their nesting period. These areas close temporarily each year to allow the birds to choose nest sites without being disturbed.

Located near these spots is Eagle Rock, which remains closed to climbing and other activities through July 31.

For more information on seasonal closures impacting the 2022 climbing season, visit bit.ly/3Oil3Lq.

Meghan Macpherson

