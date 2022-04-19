Boulder County Farmers Markets: At the Market: Celebrate Earth Day with climate-friendly cuisine

Boulder County Farmers Markets

Friday is Earth Day, in an Earth Year, in an Earth Decade. At least that’s how we see it.

But Earth Day is a great excuse to talk about sustainability and the role local food plays in the broader food system, which accounts for 25% of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.

There is much work to be done at a system-wide level, and we’re partnering with farmers and producers who are rising to the climate challenge. From using regenerative farming methods to reducing landfilling packaging to innovating local plant-based products, our community is showing up for the environment and keeping the planet at the top of our minds every day.

Regenerative agriculture: Tending to the soil

Farmers and ranchers understand the importance of working with, not against, nature. They also are intimately affected by climate change and the resulting drought, severe storms and wildfires.

Many of our farmers in Boulder County — including those who sell through CSAs, farmstands or at other markets — are practicing regenerative growing methods to work with nature. Regenerative agriculture focuses on restoring soil health, improving biodiversity and conserving water.

Some examples include planting cover crops, rotating the crops planted from year to year, renewing the soil’s nitrogen by planting beans, managing animal grazing and using compost.

We encourage you to learn more about regenerative agriculture from other organizations and partnerships doing important work in this field like Restore Colorado.

Less packaging: Less plastic, please

According to a study from the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. generates 82 million tons of waste each year from food containers and packaging — the single-use plastic packaging at grocery stores contributing the most to overall plastic waste.

Our vendors spend more to offer recyclable or compostable packaging — from the compostable clamshell that your fresh greens came in to the adorable glass bottle you just chugged chocolate oat milk from.

Our vendors and staff work tirelessly to make sure that our event generates as little waste as possible. We also have reusable tote bags for sale at our Farmers Market info booth, in case you forget yours.

A report from Stanford University cites the statistic that if everyone in the U.S. ate no meat or cheese just one day a week, it would have the same environmental effect as taking 7.6 million cars off the road.

If you are incorporating more plant-based foods into your diet,

there are lots of options at the farmers market. Try replacing your dairy milk with oat milk from Oatis. Satisfy your hunger with protein-packed chickpeas from Black Cat Farm, Hopi black beans and cayenne red beans from MASA Seed Foundation, or tempeh (delicious blocks of fermented beans and seeds) from Project Umami.

The choices we make about what we eat, where it comes from, and how it is produced all affect the health of our environment and our community.

From sporting your reusable tote bag to supporting the folks rebuilding our soil health, the farmers market is a great place to practice giving back to the planet.

Plus, you’ll get to meet some savvy small business owners, tap your toes to live music and eat delicious food along the way. See you this Saturday in Boulder or Longmont to celebrate the Day-After-Earth-Day because as we said: Every day is Earth Day.