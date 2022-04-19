 Skip to content

CU Buffs women add transfer from Arizona

Tuesday, April 19th 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Arizona’s Aaronette Vonleh, right, guards Colorado’s Mya Hollingshed during the Pac-12 Tournament on March 3, 2022, at Michelob Ultra Arena. (Arizona Athletics)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
One of the top post recruits in the 2021 class is coming to Colorado.

Aaronette Vonleh, who played as a freshman at Arizona this season, announced on Tuesday that she has committed to the CU women’s basketball team for next year.

“I’m really excited about it,” said Vonleh, who has three years of eligibility remaining. “I feel good about my decision and I’m just ready to have a fresh start.”

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Arizona’s Aaronette Vonleh, left, celebrates with teammate Koi Love, right, during a game against CSUN on Nov. 9, 2021, at McKale Center. (Arizona Athletics)

Coming off the bench this season, the 6-foot-3 post player averaged 6.9 minutes, 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. She made 61.5 percent of her shots.

A year ago, the West Linn (Ore.) High School star was considered a four-star recruit by ESPN. She was rated as the No. 100 overall prospect in the 2021 class and No. 9 among post players.

Vonleh committed to Arizona out of high school but said CU was her second choice. A year later, she’ll be joining the Buffs.

“I was pretty comfortable with them already from having talked to them in the past,” she said. “I remembered a lot of things they had told me about the program before.

“I decided to transfer just to look for a better opportunity. After seeing all my options and talking to a few different schools, I felt that Colorado was just the best fit. I loved the campus and the facilities and then obviously the coaching staff. I felt like I really connected with them. The players were really nice, too, and I could just see myself being there.”

Vonleh and the Wildcats played against CU twice this season, including in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament last month.

“You can just tell that they’re really motivated and they play really well with each other, so there’s obviously a good relationship,” she said of her perception of the Buffs. “Then they just play with a lot of passion and heart, so they’re always tough to play against.”

Last summer, Vonleh was named the Oregon Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 28.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, while shooting 71.1 percent, as a senior at West Linn. As a junior, she averaged 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

At CU, she will join a post group that includes senior Quay Miller, junior Charlotte Whittaker and incoming freshmen Ally Fitzgerald and Brianna McLeod.

Vonleh’s brother, Noah, was the No. 9 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Indiana. He played seven games with the Denver Nuggets in 2020.

