Former CU Buffs forward Peanut Tuitele…

Tuesday, April 19th 2022

Former CU Buffs forward Peanut Tuitele transferring to Cal

Another CU transfer, Kylee Blacksten, heading to West Virginia

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
BOULDER, CO - Nov. 22, 2021: ...
University of Colorado Boulder’s Peanut Tuitele shoots past Samford’s Andrea Cournoyer during the November 22, 2021 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

Former Colorado women’s basketball standout Peanut Tuitele is heading home for her final season of eligibility.

On Tuesday night, Tuitele announced that she is staying in the Pac-12 and transferring to California. She is from Chico, Calif., located about 150 miles north of Cal’s campus in Berkeley.

Tuitele played four seasons at CU but has an extra year of eligibility after the NCAA gave all players from 2020-21 an additional year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Tuitele, a 6-foot-1 forward, started all 31 games for the Buffs (22-9) and helped them reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. She averaged 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds this season.

For her career, Tuitele played in 110 games, with 94 starts, averaging 7.6 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Buffs.

Tuitele, a three-time all-state player at Pleasant Valley (Calif.) High School, has also played well when the Buffs have traveled to Cal’s Haas Pavilion. In three games at Haas, Tuitele has averaged 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while hitting 70% of her shots. She had 15 points and four rebounds in CU’s win at Cal this season.

Another CU transfer, wing Kylee Blacksten, has found a new home at West Virginia. The Mountaineers announced Monday they have signed her to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 school year.

A 6-3 sophomore from Air Academy High School, Blacksten played in 24 games this year and averaged 6.1 minutes. During her two seasons with the Buffs, Blacksten averaged 2.0 points and has flashed her ability to hit outside shots. Because of the extra year granted by the NCAA, she has three more years to play.

Five players from CU went into the transfer portal this offseason, although walk-on Sophie Gerber has decided to stay with the Buffs. Guard Sila Finau and center Kennedy Taylor have not announced where they will be playing next season.

Author

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

