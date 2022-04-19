Guest opinion: Mark Squillace: Is the selection of Todd Saliman the best the University of Colorado Board of Regents can do?

By Mark Squillace

I don’t know Todd Saliman, and I have nothing against him personally.

But I am outraged by the University of Colorado Regents’ decision to name Saliman as the sole finalist for the presidency of the University of Colorado. It is insulting to the hard-working faculty who care about this institution to deny them any meaningful role in choosing the university’s next president.

The regents have repeated that old canard that our best candidates would withdraw from the search or lose their jobs if forced to participate in a public process. That’s not true, and the regents have never offered a shred of evidence to support this absurd claim.

Those of us in the academy know that it is an honor to be chosen as a finalist for a prestigious position like the president of a major university. I cannot imagine any university in this country that would terminate a candidate because they were chosen for such an honor.

What makes this claim particularly outrageous is that no one has apparently even bothered to ask the final candidates whether they are open to being part of a public slate of finalists. If they did so, I am quite sure that most and probably all of the finalists would happily agree. But if they preferred to remain anonymous, they could simply withdraw at that time and avoid having their name made public.

Perhaps most importantly, as a public university we should not even consider a president for our university who is unwilling to participate in a public selection process.

We have a long history at this university of naming people with political ties as president. That has not served us well.

I look with envy at our colleagues at Colorado State University, which has consistently named highly qualified academics as their president — people like Albert Yates, Tony Frank and current president Joyce McConnell.

The difference, of course, is that CSU is not subject to the whims of a politically motivated body like our regents. If only we enjoyed such a luxury!

We are now asked to rubber-stamp a person as our president whose highest academic achievement is a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Colorado. Again, no offense to Saliman, whom I am sure has many positive attributes, but is that best we can do?

Can we not at least see the other top candidates who aspire to this position?

When Saliman was named as interim president, we were told that he would not be a candidate for the permanent position. That is generally a good policy, since it avoids giving the interim president an unfair advantage in garnering support for the permanent job.

Why was it so easy for the regents to break their promise in this regard on a decision as vital to the university as the presidency?

In announcing Saliman, the university touted the diversity of the final candidate pool. We were told that they interviewed 10 candidates, including seven women and three men and two candidates of color from seven states. And yet, the regents managed to name as the sole finalist a white man with no academic experience.

If we truly cared about diversity, we would not deny the university community the opportunity to see and consider the promising diverse candidates who apparently emerged during the search process. The decision to name Todd Saliman as the sole finalist makes a mockery of our claim to support diversity.

When Mark Kennedy was named as the sole finalist three years ago, many on campus lobbied hard against him. The regents chose him anyway, and we ultimately paid him $1.3 million just so he would go away.

This is what happens when a body like the Board of Regents rejects a meaningful public process and arrogates to itself the power to make important decisions about the university’s future.

It is not too late to reverse course and open up the process to the public, and especially to those of us who have dedicated our professional lives to the university.

The University of Colorado community deserves to see a full slate of final candidates.

Mark Squillace is the Raphael J. Moses Professor of Natural Resources Law at the University of Colorado Law School.