Guest opinion: Wendy Howell: We can’t wait for action on clean trucks

By Wendy Howell

Just to make ends meet, Colorado’s working families face challenges every day — from child care and just getting to jobs, from working on the front lines during COVID to making sure there’s enough food on the table so children don’t go hungry.

And on top of everything else, we have to worry about toxic air pollution because of where so many of us live.

The Colorado Working Families Party seeks to empower people, organizations and communities to build a multiracial and feminist populist movement that strengthens democracy and advances racial, social and economic justice.

And because the state of our health impacts everything else we do, we have become engaged in the fight for environmental justice.

Recently, the COWFP joined with Green Latinos, Womxn From the Mountain, Mi Familia Vota and the Denver Chapter of the NAACP to fight for clean truck rules that will reduce the harmful pollution trucks, vans and buses spew into our air.

It is past time Colorado eliminates environmental degradation and barriers harming disproportionately impacted communities, and it starts with establishing these new clean trucks rules.

We’ve come together to urge Colorado’s Air Quality Control Commission to adopt a new set of rules that will require truck manufacturers to sell a certain percentage of zero emission large trucks (think long-haul trucks, delivery vans and other vehicles) starting in 2024 and increasing every year.

The proposed rule will also require that trucks, vans and buses that still run on fossil fuels burn cleaner and emit fewer pollutants like nitrogen oxides.

Why is this important?

Rates of premature death, childhood asthma and other respiratory diseases and heart conditions are higher in our front line communities.

Because of past housing discrimination like red-lining policies, more Black, brown and Indigenous people live near busy highways, shipping warehouses and railyards. That means more truck traffic, more pollution and more health challenges.

With the electricity sector slowly becoming less toxic because more and more of our power is produced by renewable energy, the transportation sector is now the largest emitter of greenhouse gas pollution — toxins that speed up climate change, destroy our air quality and make us less healthy.

It’s time to address pollution from that sector in a way that benefits all of us, not just the people who can afford a new low- emission or electric vehicle.

A solution to this pollution exists, and it is necessary to move forward, without delay, to adopt these clean truck rules.

Our communities cannot afford to wait. We’re tired of being told by politicians to wait, that action will come next year or soon.

This rulemaking process should move forward with stakeholder engagement that includes disproportionately impacted communities and reflects what our working families are asking for. The AQCC is having an executive committee meeting on Thursday, April 21, and will decide whether or not they will review our petition.

We’re asking to not be forgotten any longer, for the AQCC to step up to clean the air for all of us and help meet Colorado’s greenhouse gas reduction goals.

And to do it this year.

Wendy Howell is a longtime labor and community organizer and the state director of the Colorado Working Families Party, headquartered in Denver.