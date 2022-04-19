Letters to the editor: Endless CU expansion; sustainable town and gown; Earth Week challenge; safety on our streets

Preston Padden: University of Colorado: CU expansion seems endless

Great editorial on April 17 by Julie Marshall (“CU Boulder can be stronger with smaller physical footprint”).

My wife and I have watched the endless University of Colorado Boulder expansion, including the new East Campus along Colorado Avenue.

Next CU plans to expand to the land on the land controversially labeled “CU South.” Looks to us like wasteful “empire building” by Chancellor Phil DiStefano!

Preston Padden

Lafayette

Jerry Shapins: University of Colorado: Create sustainable town and gown

That’s a wise opinion I read Sunday, regarding how CU can strengthen and enrich the future campus by re-envisioning its physical presence in Boulder by enhancing the multiple uses, timing, management and growth of the Boulder campus footprint.

So good to strengthen the diversity of campus uses and purposes, without sacrificing the urban fabric of Boulder. In addition, how great would it be for the City of Boulder to take stock of its needs and resources, and to reframe the future by densifying and diversifying its own plan for the future that demystifies the outdated comprehensive plan process.

And best of all, how about CU and the city working together for just 12 months to strategically identify 10 actionable short- and long-term strategies to enhance affordability, equity, climate mitigation and urban character by repurposing our land uses, transportation/mobility and open space/recreation for all!

Jerry Shapins

Boulder

Jim Dimmick: Environment: Meeting the Earth Week challenge

We live in crazy Earth times. Just think about these recent articles from the Daily Camera: “U.N.: Earth firmly on track for an unlivable world” (April 5), “Climate events to occur more often” (April 5), “Lake Powell water dropping” (April 14), Earthweek — Record Drought and Methane Surge (April 15).

You would think that this kind of news would be a major call to action — demanding new measures to rapidly reduce our use of fossil fuels that are essential to meeting President Joe Biden’s goal of 50% reduction of greenhouse emissions by 2030.

Instead we see the federal government leasing more land for oil and gas drilling that won’t come on line this year but will be pumping oil or gas for a long time.

I still have hope for humanity’s future — a livable, thriving world for my four grandchildren, soon to be five). Hope requires more than optimism. Real hope inspires us to take personal action to work hard to make the promise of that hope come true. Real hope requires each of us to ask ourselves, “What can I do?”

Personally — beyond driving a plug-in hybrid car, no longer eating beef, using only recycled paper products, donating to organizations and political candidates who support major actions on climate change — I joined Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

We lobby our members of Congress and President Biden to take major action now to cut emissions by 50% by 2030. You can send that message to President Biden (citizensclimatelobby.org/white-house/).

Do you have hope that your grandchildren will grow up in a livable, thriving world? What actions does that hope inspire you to take?

Jim Dimmick

Boulder Citizens’ Climate Lobby

Boulder

Albert Petersen: Traffic: Public safety on our streets

We have all had those moments when we see some crazy or dangerous driver on our streets and wish there was a police officer there to witness what you just saw to provide a remedy or a sense of justice done. Amazingly enough, that is exactly what happened to me — almost!

I walk my dog in my neighborhood most afternoons, and we inevitably have to cross Folsom Street as we walk down Pine Street. This year alone I have almost been run over five times by drivers turning left onto Folsom in such a hurry they ignore this pedestrian and his beloved golden retriever.

We were standing at the corner patiently waiting for the signal change and the OK to cross the street when another SUV comes charging through the intersection, completely ignoring rules of the road and pedestrian safety and primacy in crosswalks.

Right there in front of me was a Boulder Police Department cruiser, where the officer had a front row seat to the entire interaction. He proceeded to attempt to ignore what had taken place but once confronted did roll down his window to tell me he had more important things to do even after I explained this event had been repeated numerous times this year alone.

Seems public safety is not a big priority of the Boulder P.D. these days unless maybe guns are involved.

I am not sure of the solution to the hit-and-run pedestrian deaths almost nightly on the evening news, but I sure wish people would calm down and drive more safely — while I also hope for more enforcement in the hopes of taming this pandemic.

And I pray I or any of my neighbors, especially their kids walking to school, do not become future victims of careless drivers.

Albert Petersen

Boulder