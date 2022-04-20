3-star WR commits to CU Buffs

A big spring of recruiting continued on Wednesday.

Three-star receiver Isaiah Hardge, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., gave his verbal commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes for the class of 2023.

CU now has 10 players committed for the 2023 class, with six of them giving their verbal pledge within the last 10 days.

Hardge, from St. Thomas Aquinas – a powerhouse program that CU has recruited in the past – was in Boulder last weekend on an unofficial visit.

Current CU defensive lineman Allan Baugh and class of 2022 running back signee Anthony Hankerson are also from STA. It’s also the alma mater of CU director of player personnel Chandler Dorrell, the son of Buffs’ head coach, Karl Dorrell.

Last year, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound Hardge helped STA win the Class 7A state title. He caught 22 passes for 355 yards and six touchdowns.

Hardge has 14 scholarship offers according to 247Sports.com, including from Florida, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse and Texas A&M.

Also on Wednesday, Cherry Creek High School kicker/punter Bode Page announced he has committed to the Buffs. He will join CU as a walk-on this summer.

Meanwhile, former CU running back Joe Davis, who put his name in the transfer portal after last season, announced he has committed to Southern Utah.