Bluebird Music Festival spreads its wings with…

Wednesday, April 20th 2022

Bluebird Music Festival spreads its wings with bigger production at CU Boulder’s Macky Auditorium

This weekend, attendees can enjoy sets from Margo Price, Waxahatchee and Denver's Emelise

Emelise performs in Denver in February 2022. She will perform at Bluebird Music Festival, at Macky Auditorium, on Saturday during the festival’s evening event. (Nikki A. Rae Photography/Courtesy photo)
Emelise performs in Denver in February 2022. She will perform at Bluebird Music Festival, at Macky Auditorium, on Saturday during the festival’s evening event. (Nikki A. Rae Photography/Courtesy photo)
Bluebird Music Festival will return to Macky Auditorium on the University of Colorado Boulder campus this weekend and promises varied sets — from all-out jams to stripped-down sessions.

Jonathan Russell, of The Head and the Heart, plays at Future Arts Foundation’s Bluebird Music Festival in September of 2021 at Macky Auditorium at CU Boulder. The festival returns to Macky this weekend. A concert kickoff event will take place at the Rayback Collective on Friday. (Pat Glenn Photography/Courtesy photo)

Future Arts Foundation (FAF) — the nonprofit behind the event — started an instrument drive after the Marshall Fire ravaged over 1,000 homes. So, in addition to curating a diverse lineup of artists, organizers have been steadily putting everything from guitars to tambourines back into the hands of the musicians who lost so much.

“It’s been the best kind of busy,” said Travis Albright, Future Arts Foundation’s founder. “We were able to place 500 instruments to Marshall Fire survivors who not only lost their instruments, but their homes.”

Travis Albright poses with some of the donated instruments he has collected at his home in Lafayette, for Marshall Fire survivors, in January. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

Albright stored the vast collection in his garage and living room. The cause attracted news outlets from throughout Colorado to visit his Lafayette home. Those who decided to part with trumpets, amps, mandolins, keyboards and more were rewarded for their generosity.

“We donated $60,000 in tickets to those who donated instruments, so it will be great to welcome them all to the Bluebird Music Festival family,” Albright said. “There are so many things to look forward to this weekend.”

The festival starts with a kickoff concert at 6 p.m. Friday at Rayback Collective with King Jasmine, Nicole Atkins and The Last Real Circus.

Margo Price — a powerhouse vocalist who brings the classic vibe of Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette to the stage — is a welcomed addition to this year’s bill.

Margo Price will perform at Bluebird Music Festival this weekend. (Bobbi Rich/Courtesy photo)

From jamming with Nathaniel Rateliff to performing with Willie Nelson, Price remains a country queen of collaboration. The Nashville-based musician continues to dazzle audiences with her heartfelt originals and the occasional cover that can run the gamut from Tom Petty to Dolly Parton.

“I’m very excited that Langhorne Slim, Margo Price and Waxahatchee are all bringing their full bands,” Albright said. “This year will be a bit more rocking than past years.”

While artists that have played Bluebird Music Festival throughout the years have varied in genres — from folk to blues — one thing that remains a constant is the palpable soul found within lineups.

Albright — a music lover, who launched Bluebird Music Festival in 2018 — makes sure to curate a selection that never fails to move audiences.

“Saturday will feature Colin Meloy singing the songs of The Decemberists and the angelic trio of The Lone Bellow,” Albright said. “Though it’s Langhorne Slim’s third time at the festival, it will be the first time bringing the full band. I can’t wait to see them.”

Emelise performs in Boulder in October 2021. (Ethan Nkana/Courtesy photo)

Emelise Munoz — a 16-year-old singer-songwriter from Denver — will be joining the festival for the first time this weekend. She will open the evening event on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

“Performing live — it’s just my favorite thing to do, especially for large crowds, so I am beyond excited for the Bluebird,” Munoz said.

The love of song was sparked at an early age for the songstress, who — like Cher and Madonna — goes by her first name, Emelise.

“When I was 4 years old, I really wanted a guitar for my birthday and my grandma got me one,” Munoz said. “Then I started taking lessons and my guitar teacher brought me to perform during his breaks, and that’s when I really fell in love with performing live. I was 6 at the time.”

At age 7, when she and her family lived in Florida, she got her busking permits and performed at Fort Myers Beach — attracting praise and tips from tourists and locals.

Her urge to spontaneously perform has not dimmed, as Munoz still likes to strum on her acoustic and surprise unsuspecting folks with an impromptu concert in random public spots.

“I’ll always go busking whenever I don’t have a show,” Munoz said. “I’ll make my own show.”

She continually balances being a high school student with booking gigs at venues like Boulder’s Stone Cottage Studios, The Oxford Hotel in Denver and Great Hall at Union Station in Denver.

From New York’s Apollo Theater to the Women’s March in Denver, Munoz has performed at many events and cherishes connecting with others through music.

Emelise performs in Denver in November 2021. (Ethan Nkana/Courtesy photo)

With a striking vocal range and notable guitar-playing skills, Munoz is a force.

Her taste in music is diverse, and she admits to being a big fan of previous and upcoming Bluebird Music Festival performers.

“I’ve had so much fun listening to their music lately,” Munoz said. “Margo Price has been a favorite of mine for years now. I got to see her open for Lyle Lovett at Red Rocks a couple years back.”

Some of her other favorite acts include Dave Matthews Band, Brandi Carlile, The Lumineers, Leon Bridges, Jade Bird and Lizzy McAlpine.

“People describe me as an old soul with a lot passion,” Munoz said. “Playing live is what I was born to do and in a place like the Macky Auditorium, with such an incredible lineup, is a dream come true.”

Sunday the festival will close with performances from Price, Syrian-American artist Bedouine and Waxahatchee.

Waxahatchee will perform at the Bluebird Music Festival this weekend. (Waxahatchee/Courtesy photo)

“The women-focused Sunday lineup will be very special,” Albright said. “This is definitely the most we’ve ever put into production with back-to-back sets from hugely popular, world-touring musicians Margo Price and Waxahatchee, with their full bands.”

The closing day is delivering some of Albright’s most revered acts.

The Lone Bellow will perform at Bluebird Music Festival this weekend. (Shervain Lainez/Courtesy photo)

“These are some of my favorite musicians right now, and it just so happened that it worked out this way with their schedules,” Albright said. “But, I think they’re as excited as I am that it worked out this way. I’m hoping for some sit-ins.”

All proceeds from Bluebird Music Festival go to FAF to fund programming for kids’ music programs.

While FAF has hosted many events at locations throughout the Front Range — including Longmont venues Firehouse Art Center and The St. Vrain — Albright has always dreamed of having a brick and mortar space of his own, where festivities could be thrown throughout the year.

“Our goal from the birth of FAF 8 years ago has been to open a community arts house to enable us to host most of our programs and events in-house,” Albright said. “We will try and use proceeds toward making this a reality while still funding our ongoing programs.”

Colin Meloy, front right, will perform at Bluebird Music Festival this weekend. (Holly Andres/Courtesy photo)

Albright has hinted that there may be another event to look forward to in December. For now, there are plenty of chances to revel in the song. Tickets range from $29-$49.

Bluebird’s “Strings and Stories” events will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday and from 1-3p.m. on Sunday. Evening events will start at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Kalene McCort | Features Reporter

Kalene McCort covers arts and entertainment throughout the Front Range.

