Wednesday, April 20th 2022

Resource Central unveils newly renovated Boulder reuse facility

Boulder County Commissioner Matt Jones leads the audience in a cheer of “yay, roof” during a grand opening at Resource Central in Boulder on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The new covered materials yard and renovated building will be celebrated alongside Earth Day on Friday during a public event with music at the facility. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
The used tools, appliances and furniture for sale at Boulder’s Resource Central will no longer be at the mercy of Colorado’s unpredictable weather.

City officials and community leaders gathered outside of the Arapahoe Road facility on Wednesday for an unveiling of Resource Central’s recently completed renovations — namely, a new, bright green steel 20,000-square-foot roof.

It was a cause for celebration, so much so that Boulder County Commissioner Matt Jones led the crowd in a quick “yay, roof” chant before making his remarks.

“It’s not only functional. It’s attractive,” he said.

The $3 million project, funded in part by Boulder’s 2017 community, culture and safety tax and Boulder County’s sustainability tax, has been ongoing for a year.

The steel shade canopy will increase capacity, reduce rain and snow impacts and keep donated building materials from getting ruined. According to Resource Central, a Boulder-based nonprofit that operates a building materials reuse program, there have been times when its building materials were covered in 2 feet of snow.

“It was kind of a miserable, shocking experience when it was hot or in inclement weather,” program director Brandon Hill said during a tour of the facility on Wednesday.

The facility improvements also include bathrooms for visitors, racks for more efficient use of the space, LED lighting and better insulation.

Though the project took about a year to conclude, it is part of the larger vision Resource Central and its partner Eco-Cycle outlined when the two entities began working together.

Resource Central added racks to make better use of space when it renovated its Arapahoe Road facility. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

“The idea of having a climate action plan that helps people save money has a really important role,” Resource Central President Neal Lurie said.

And the project is just the beginning of work planned at the site, he noted. Resource Central also intends to build a covering for its donation intake area. It also plans to add a 25 kilowatt solar energy system on site and to invest in more public art, made from reused and recycled materials.

Since it was established in 1976, Resource Central reports helping more than 700,000 people and diverting more than 50 million pounds of building materials from landfills. Reusing items saves carbon emissions, both in the manufacturing and the transportation of goods.

“Reusing is a really simple way of reducing waste, and reducing waste is one of the easiest and lowest cost ways of being able to reduce carbon emissions,” Lurie said.

Beyond that, offering used goods is affordable, given that used items are sold at cheaper prices.

“For a lot of people, that means access to things that they need,” Jones said.

As a Louisville resident, Jones acknowledged he’s lucky to have a home after the Dec. 30 Marshall Fire, the most destructive in state history.

A place such as Resource Central can be another option for those rebuilding and moving back after the fire.

“It just helps people. That’s the bottom line,” he said. “And it helps the environment.”

Resource Central President and CEO Neal Lurie speaks during a grand opening at the facility on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He touted the environmental impact of reusing building materials. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

If you go

What: Earth Day celebration of renovations and recycling efforts

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; music starts at 11 a.m.

Where: Resource Central and Eco-Cycle, 6400 Arapahoe Road, Boulder

Cost: Free

Information: ResourceCentral.org or Ecocycle.org

