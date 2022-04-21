Eventful careers of CU Buffs lacrosse seniors winding down

The past few weeks have perhaps offered a microcosm of the overall careers of the seniors on the Colorado lacrosse team.

Certainly there have been high points, but there has been plenty of adversity, too.

On Friday, those seniors will try to help the Buffaloes snap out of a late-season slump in their final home game at Kittredge Field in the Pac-12 Conference finale.

The fifth-year seniors who have spent their entire careers on CU’s roster — Sadie Grozier, Devon Bayer, Aine Williams and Macaul Mellor — were freshmen when former teammate Julia Sarcona was killed in a car accident in Jan. 2018. A year later, they rallied behind Williams when a severe lung condition forced Williams into a medically-induced coma for two weeks.

On the field, the group enjoyed NCAA Tournament appearances in 2018 and 2019 until, like everyone else, the program was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, it was a dizzying array of highs and lows in just a few years.

“This is a special group, and it’s been a challenging few years as it has for everybody across the country,” CU head coach Ann Elliott Whidden said. “For us in particular, going through the loss of a teammate, going through Aine being sick and being so unsure of that situation, it’s hard to come in your freshman year. While things did get easier, they also didn’t really because we went into COVID and all the challenges there for them.

“For this group, they’ve really grown through the challenges and I’m really proud of the way they’ve individually grown and collectively grown and added to our team.”

Now the group will be tasked with pulling the Buffs out of a late-season slide.

Following a home sweep of Stanford and Cal in late March, the Buffs were nationally-ranked and 3-2 in the Pac-12. CU has lost three of four since, and last week’s back-to-back home losses against USC and Arizona State not only ended a nine-game home win streak dating back to last season but pushed the Buffs out of the race for the league’s top two spots and a first-round bye at the conference tournament.

CU should have an opportunity to get on track against Oregon, which brings a six-game losing streak to Boulder. The Buffs posted a 13-11 win in Eugene on March 18, but after last week’s home losses, CU’s RPI dropped to No. 35, further dimming the Buffs’ NCAA Tournament hopes beyond a run to the Pac-12 tournament title.

“It’s a chance to prove ourselves from last weekend and maybe forget about last weekend but also learn from what we did,” Mellor said. “And it’s my last home game that I’ll ever play. I want to give it my all and have a good day. We have nothing to lose at this point, so going out there, giving it our all…because if we don’t, we’re done.”

Oregon Duck at CU Buffs women’s lacrosse

GAME TIME: Friday, 4 p.m., Kittredge Field.

BROADCAST: Pac-12 Networks.

RECORDS: Oregon 3-12, 1-8 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 9-5, 4-5.

TOP PLAYERS: Oregon — A Hanna Hilcof, Jr. (40 goals, five assists); A Shonly Wallace, Sr. (32 goals, nine assists); A Lillian Stump, R-Sr. (23 goals, eight assists); M Morgan McCarthy, So. (18 goals, four assists); G Cassidy Eckert, So. (.415 save percentage; 14.48 goals-against average). Colorado — A Sadie Grozier, Gr. (38 goals, five assists); A Charlie Rudy, Sr. (27 goals, 10 assists); A Chloe Willard, Sr. (20 goals, 13 assists); A Sam McGee, Gr. (27 goals, three assists); A Morgan Pence, So. (23 goals, six assists); G Grace Donnelly, Jr. (.442 save percentage, 12.55 goals-against average).

NOTES: The Buffs are set to honor 15 seniors during the Senior Day ceremony…The Ducks have lost six consecutive games…Sadie Grozier paced the offense during CU’s 13-11 win at Oregon on March 18 with four goals. Sam McGee and Morgan Pence both added three goals…CU coach Ann Elliott Whidden expressed sympathy for fifth-year senior Devon Bayer, whose final season was cut short by a torn ACL a few weeks ago. “Devon has given a lot to our program. She was having a great season,” Elliott Whidden said…The Buffs complete the regular season next week with a tough non-conference match at the University of Denver. DU is ranked ninth and is No. 7 in the RPI…CU is locked into the No. 4 spot in the Pac-12 standings regardless of the results of this week’s final run of conference games. The Buffs will play either Cal or Oregon in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on May 4.