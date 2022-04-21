RTD to offer free day pass Friday for Boulder/Denver commuters

Starting Friday — on Earth Day — commuters can receive one free Regional Transportation District day pass to access the region’s first rapid transit bus service, which takes riders to and from Boulder and Denver.

Commuting Solutions partnered with the RTD and the Colorado Department of Transportation to begin the Flatiron Flyer Ridership Challenge, according to a news release from Commuting Solutions. The campaign, which will run from April 22 to June 15, is designed to bolster awareness of the of the Flatiron Flyer, the first rapid transit service. The bus system serves the U.S. 36 corridor between Boulder and Denver, with stations along the way in Westminster, Broomfield, Superior and Louisville.

To receive the free pass, riders must download the RTD Mobile Tickets app. Instructions on how to get the app and pass are available at commutingsolutions.org/flatiron-flyer-rider-challenge.

“We are excited to elevate the benefits of riding the service, especially as gas prices continue to escalate and people are looking for more affordable and more sustainable travel options,” Audrey DeBarros, Commuting Solutions executive director, said in the release.