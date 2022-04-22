Boulder County area cone zones for April 24-29, 2022

Boulder

Pearl and Mapleton streets: 30th Street has intermittent lane closures in the northbound right lane. The lane closure will be between Pearl and Mapleton. Traffic will be directed with arrow boards and traffic control devices. The project is expected to be complete in July.

Baseline and Gapter roads: Residents with direct driveway access from Baseline and parents of children attending the Countryside Montessori School are the only traffic allowed into the area. Access from Baseline to and from Meadow Glen Drive is also closed. Bobolink Trailhead access is open from Cherryvale Road to the east. The project is anticipated to end Friday.

Pearl Street: Pearl from Ninth to 11th streets is closed until Saturday.

Pennsylvania Avenue: Pennsylvania from 12th to 13th streets is closed until Saturday.

Baseline Road: Traffic is shifted to two lanes along Baseline west of 55th Street. The project is expected to be complete July 1.

Thunderbird Court: Thunderbird is closed until April 20.

Jefferson and 14th streets: Street resurfacing is taking place between Jefferson and 14th north of Elder Avenue. Work is expected to be done Friday.

Washington and 14th streets: There are intermittent lane closures south of Elder Avenue from Washington and 14th. Work is expected to be complete May 6.

Walnut and Mapleton streets: The right lane on 30th Street heading northbound has intermittent lane closures. Arrow boards and signage are being used to direct traffic between Walnut and Mapleton. The project is planned to be complete in July.

30th Street and Colorado Avenue: There are full-time left-lane closures westbound, eastbound and southbound for underpass construction. Southeast quadrant sidewalks are closed, and temporary crossing is available at 30th, Euclid Avenue and Colorado west of the intersection. The northbound bus stop on 30th Street is closed. Roadwork takes place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. The project is expected to be complete in October.

North Broadway Street: Concrete is being added, and a bike lane is being installed on North Broadway. Vehicle lanes shift to the existing northbound lane and bike lane. The west sidewalk is closed. The bicycle and pedestrian reroute is on the west along Ninth Street. Construction occurs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and is expected to be complete by Dec. 30.

Boulder County

Sugarloaf Road: Boulder County will begin the last 2013 flood recovery-related project on Sugarloaf Road on May 2. The project will involve the construction of five retaining walls, drainage improvements and reconstruction of approximately 2,000 feet of roadway just up from Colo. 119 and will include a four-foot shoulder in the uphill lane. Temporary traffic signals will be installed on Sugarloaf Road as the road will be reduced to one lane in the construction zone. In addition, Colo. 119 and Boulder Canyon Drive will be reduced to one lane during working hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Flaggers will be used to guide travelers on Colo. 119 during the lane closures. The project is anticipated to last into October.

Magnolia Road bridge: The bridge south of Colo. 119 and Boulder Canyon Drive is under construction. Work takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. During working hours, Magnolia is reduced to one lane in the area. Flaggers are in place to direct traffic through the work zone. Crews may need to return in spring to complete the repaving portion of the project.

Cherryvale Road and 55th Street: Baseline Road from Cherryvale to 55th is closed as part of a sanitary sewer project. The closure is in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week through April

Lafayette

South Boulder Road: The LaMont Does Park parking lot is closed along South Boulder Road. The parking lot on Saratoga Drive will remain open and accessible for overflow parking. The restrooms at LaMont are also closed. Temporary restrooms are available in the Saratoga Drive parking lot.

South Boulder Road: The road is in a two-way, head-to-head configuration on the north side of the road. Eastbound and westbound traffic will continue to use this configuration while crews install storm sewer pipe. Motorists can expect minor delays because of buses stopping to pick up and drop off passengers.

RTD bus stop: RTD bus riders who use the stop on South Boulder Road at Robin Hood Street can catch the bus at the next stop on Sir Galahad Drive at South Boulder Road. Please be aware of all traffic and stay on designated paths.

South Boulder Road: The sidewalk on the south side of South Boulder Road from Saratoga Drive to 120th Street is closed. Pedestrians and cyclists should follow sidewalk detour signage and use the sidewalk on the north side of South Boulder Road in this area.