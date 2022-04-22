Boulder County’s MESA to hold Canine Classic 5K next week

Boulder County’s Moving to End Sexual Assault is holding its annual Canine Classic 5K fundraising event next week.

Those who register can complete the virtual walk or run with their dog over the next seven days starting Saturday. The cost to register is $35 and includes a commemorative t-shirt.

The event will end with an after party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30 at 1455 Dixon Ave. in Lafayette called Fievel’s Follies, in honor of MESA’s facility dog.

In addition to picking up their T-shirts, those who attend will be able to take selfies with Fievel and enjoy various dog-friendly vendors.

The Canine Classic is one of the largest fundraising events for MESA and raises money for critical work in sexual violence prevention, education, and resources for victims.

“We’re excited to bring our community together for dog-friendly fun in support of MESA’s work to end sexual violence,” said Dr. Janine D’Anniballe, director of trauma services at MESA, in a statement. “In the last year, we have seen an unprecedented increase in calls to our 24-hour hotline underscoring immense need. MESA strives to be proactive to prevent sexual violence from happening. In partnering with us for this event, the community can support our mission and join us in moving to end sexual assault.”

To register visit signupgenius.com/go/70a0544a4ac29a4f94-thecanine.