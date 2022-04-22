Letters to the editor: Ditches and landowners’ rights; climate bell is ringing; reproductive rights refuge

Carrie Dalton: Property rights: Great and powerful ditch companies

“Am I in Oz?”

Like the Wizard of Oz, the ditch companies seem “the great and powerful” ethereal entity hiding behind a curtain.

My husband and I purchased a home in unincorporated Boulder County nine years ago. Little did we know about the ambiguous and vague laws regarding landowner’s rights, or lack thereof, regarding a ditch that might be crossing their property.

Our title company said they could get access to said laws. These laws, which I have not found in print, other than from the ditch company’s attorney, seem antiquated and independent of all governmental agencies. I’ve called the county and the state and gotten nowhere — no one wants to touch it.

Our ditch has been left untouched for over 35 years (other than a mattress being thrown on our property 10 years ago).

Last fall, a man came unannounced to our property and said he was going to clean out 35 years of dead trees (yay!) but … we had to dispose of the debris. All of it.

Estimated cost to us? $15,000 … and he wanted to start that week. Oh yeah, and he was going to dig up trees we had just planted. Oh yeah, and he had rights up to 50 feet.

The ditch company can throw anything they want onto your property for you to dispose of, while they get the rights to cross your property and make money doing it.

Even two representatives from said company said they should split costs of removal — do the right thing — but this concept appears unimaginable to “Oz.”

I get that this is a David and Goliath situation. I also get that Colorado ditch companies seem invulnerable and report to no one … but isn’t it time we question these archaic “hand-shake” laws?

Carrie Dalton

Lafayette

Paul Culnan: Environment: The climate bell is ringing

Back up until the 1930s, in any town or city, a person in a central location rang the fire bell to tell people to drop what they were doing and come help fight the fire. They understood that the threat posed by fire was real and immediate and that time was of the essence.

Now the climate bell is ringing! Scientists and activists are ringing the bell as loud as they can, but it gets drowned out in the cacophony of our daily lives. Many people do not realize that climate change is a real and immediate threat to our well-being, and that time is of the essence.

It is critical to act swiftly because greenhouse gas emissions are cumulative, which means that how many days, months and years we continue to spew GHGs into the atmosphere is at least as important as the rate at which we are currently emitting GHGs.

Just as in days of old, we should drop what we are doing and respond to help fight climate change. Professional fire departments have mostly replaced volunteer outfits (though there are some pretty professional volunteer fire departments), and insurance mostly takes the place of mutual aid.

Likewise, we need to attack climate change institutionally. Unfortunately, our current institutions, particularly governments — local state and national — seem to be better able to react to damage than to preemptively tackle the root cause, which is burning fossil fuels.

Tell your elected officials at every level that we need to buy electric vehicles rather than gas guzzlers. We need to replace gas furnaces with heat pumps. Think rebates and zero percent loans.

And our power companies need to stop burning fossil fuels absolutely as fast as solar and wind power can be built to replace them.

Paul Culnan

Boulder

Caroline Goosman: Reproductive rights: Colorado is a refuge

By signing the Reproductive Health Equity Act into law, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis enshrined the right to abortion care in the state of Colorado, regardless of whether the U.S. Supreme Court overturns or guts Roe v. Wade.

Now more than ever, Colorado is a refuge for abortion care.

By the end of 2021, 108 abortion restrictions had been enacted in 19 states. In September, Texas passed SB8, a law banning abortion once a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which is typically around six weeks’ gestation.

In December 2021, the Supreme Court heard arguments on a Mississippi law that would restrict access to abortion after 15 weeks. The court seems to be leaning toward allowing states to decide their own abortion policies despite Roe being settled law.

Denying access to abortion care has even greater negative impact for low-income individuals and people of color.

And in 26 states, “trigger laws” that ban abortion are likely to go into effect the moment Roe is overturned. People seeking care will face increased travel distances (and costs) to reach the nearest clinic. 90% of counties in the U.S. do not have an abortion clinic as it stands today.

We must prepare ourselves for an influx of patients seeking this medical care. Your local, independent, nonprofit reproductive clinic, Boulder Valley Women’s Health Center, was the first clinic in Colorado to offer abortion care when Roe was decided.

Now, we’re preparing to support those who aren’t lucky enough to live in a state where this health care is enshrined into law.

You can help support our efforts. Join us along with local and national speakers to discuss the future of abortion care during our virtual panel discussion for Champions of Choice on Wednesday, April 27, at 6 p.m. Details and registration at boulderwomenshealth.org/events.

Caroline Goosman

Boulder