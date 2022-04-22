Sadie Grozier scores milestone goal as CU lacrosse cruises past Oregon

University of Colorado senior Sadie Grozier became the fourth player in school history to score 150 career goals as the Buffs routed Oregon, 23-12 on Friday on senior day.

Grozier netted a game-high five goals in the win. Colorado (10-5, 5-5 Pac-12) had 11 different goal scorers contribute to the season-high 23 goals.

“It was a special day for us,” head coach Ann Elliott Whidden said. “(The 15 seniors have) been a good crew that’s been through a lot and have shown up for this team in the hard times and grown from it. To be able to honor them in this way with a quick start, to see them play for each other and to see our younger players step up and make plays and how excited they were for everybody throughout the day to make plays was great.”

Grozier joins Darby Kiernan (210 goals), Johnna Fusco (172) and Miranda Stinson (171) as the only Buffs to join the 150-goal club. She added two assists, tying her career-high with seven points on the day.

Seniors Charlie Rudy and Chloe Willard contributed hat tricks for the Buffaloes as well. Willard’s first goal during the easy win was her 50th of the season.

“This group is a group that has continued to get better and better,” Elliott Whidden remarked. “We had some missed opportunities with COVID and being out, but to see them continue to get better, step up, and have great seasons and a great day today is really special.”

Oregon (3-13, 1-9 Pac-12) was led by Shonly Wallace’s three goals.

The Buffs travel to Denver on Wednesday to take on the Pioneers at Peter Barton Stadium (7 p.m. MT).