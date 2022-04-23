CU Buffs notes: Charlie Offerdahl shines in spring showcase

As Charlie Offerdahl spoke with media on Saturday afternoon, Colorado offensive coordinator Mike Sanford walked by.

“MVP! MVP! MVP!,” Sanford chanted.

When CU is at full strength at running back, Offerdahl may not get his number called much, but this spring, and particularly in Saturday’s showcase at Folsom Field, the redshirt freshman showed that he’ll be ready if the Buffs need him.

A walk-on from Dakota Ridge High School, Offerdahl led the Buffs with 55 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries Saturday. He also caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Maddox Kopp, taking a swing pass, making a defender miss and darting to the end zone.

“I think getting those live reps and seeing that you can perform and do what you can do in front of everybody, I think that’s a big part of performing under pressure,” Offerdahl said.

Senior Alex Fontenot is nursing a hamstring injury and graduate transfer Ramon Jefferson hasn’t arrived on campus yet, so the Buffs were short-handed at running back. Offerdahl, however, took advantage. He was praised several times this spring and showed why on Saturday.

After visiting CU as a sophomore, Offerdahl knew he wanted to be a Buff and his hard work since arriving is paying off. But, he said, “There’s a lot more hard work to be done. There’s always more work to be done.”

Offerdahl was also quick to credit his offensive line for his big day.

“I can’t get it done without them,” he said. “They’re the ones who make it happen.”

Junior Deion Smith also had a good day in the backfield, with 33 yards on six carries, including a 20-yard touchdown.

Woods improving

Trevor Woods is still in his first year of college, but he is already a veteran in the safeties room at CU. On Saturday, the rising sophomore had three tackles and a tackle for loss as he continues to progress.

Projected as a starter, Woods spent all spring practicing with the first-team defense.

“When you’re running with the ones, part of it is that communication,” he said. “It’s a lot better. You know you can play a little bit faster because the guys around you know what they’re doing a little bit more. So you can play with a lot more confidence.”

Woods played only 139 snaps on defense last year, but recorded 23 tackles. Head coach Karl Dorrell is happy with how Woods has kept getting better.

“He had a lot of time playing for us a year ago in a reserve fashion,” Dorrell said. “He’s gonna be … technically one of our starters now. So he looks confident. He’s making plays, making good decisions. So there’s no question he’s about what we need him to be right now, in his growth experience right now.”

Trickery

Most of the offense was vanilla, but the Buffs did call a trick play, as receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig took a handoff and threw a 34-yard pass to walk-on receiver Jack Hestera. The pass was a bit underthrown, but Hestera leaped over two defenders for the catch.

“You’ll be seeing a number of those types of things (this season),” Dorrell said. “We threw a gadget or two today, but nothing really huge. It was good to just have a little fun on a play.”

Quarterback Brendon Lewis said he’s not worried about losing his job to Lemonious-Craig.

“Nah, you saw the throw,” he joked.

No worries, as Lemonious-Craig said, “I like receiving the ball rather than throwing it.”

Growing up

Although Lewis didn’t put monster numbers on the board Saturday, Dorrell said he was very pleased with the sophomore’s development this spring.

Dorrell said Lewis, who started all 12 games last year, tried to force a couple of throws Saturday, but was happy overall with Lewis’s spring.

“He’s seeing the field better,” Dorrell said. “His body of work, where he was and where he is now is completely different.”

Lewis completed 12-of-18 passes for 81 yards on Saturday, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to walk-on Michael Harrison.

Notable

Senior receiver Daniel Arias was on the ground for a couple of minutes after a hard fall behind the south end zone, but Dorrell said Arias will be fine. “We just dodged a bullet there,” Dorrell said. … Several former Buffs were on hand, including current NFL players Chidobe Awuzie, Arlington Hambright, Phillip Lindsay, Daniel Munyer, Isaiah Oliver, Will Sherman and Josh Tupou. … Kicker Cole Becker was 2-for-2 on field goals (37 and 40 yards) and made both extra point attempts. … Punter Ashton Logan averaged 39.0 yards on his two punts. … Baylor transfer RJ Sneed led the Buffs with four catches for 29 yards. … Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Devin Grant had two quarterback hurries.