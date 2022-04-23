Letters to the editor: Tracking Xcel gas prices; tinkering with ethanol; Boulder Reservoir changes

Brian Jeffries: Public utilities: Tracking Xcel natural gas prices

My bills for natural gas from Xcel were higher this winter compared to last even though my consumption of natural gas was essentially unchanged year to year.

Looking to find some context for the increase, I pulled up the wholesale price of natural gas underlying Xcel’s rates going back 20 years, as filed by Xcel with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.

Wholesale gas costs make up the overwhelming majority of Xcel’s total residential rate. Xcel makes no profit on the gas it purchases. It’s just a pass-through expense that is audited by the CPUC.

Using the filing applicable to each January for the last 20 years as a proxy for each winter, I found that the January 2022 gas cost charge imbedded in the Xcel’s rates was less than 1% higher than the 20-year average.

However, the January 2020 and January 2021 gas cost charges were only 42% and 57%, respectively, of the 20-year average. The low prices in those years were caused by reduced demand and lower international prices for exported gas.

That made the return in 2022 to the long-run average price dramatic. Over the 20 years, the president of the U.S. was a Republican in 10 years and was a Democrat in 10 years.

The average prices during the 10 years of a Republican rule and the 10 years of a Democrat rule vary little from each other. The Republican average is slightly above the 20-year average and the Democratic average is slightly below.

Brian Jeffries

Longmont

Tom Moore: Gasoline: Tinkering with ethanol isn’t the way to go

Encouraging use of E-85 gasoline is a wrong way to go. Even changing E-10 to E-15 is a poor idea.

E-85 is 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline. Our gasoline is currently E-10, containing 10% ethanol

President Joe Biden’s proposal to push E-85 in Colorado takes place just as the EPA points to our smog problems getting worse.

E-85 may be a political solution to Biden’s popularity problems in corn-growing states like Iowa, but it does nothing to clear the smog or slow climate chaos.

And it does nothing for asthmatic kids and any folks with breathing problems.

Using more ethanol in fuel drives up corn prices because making it competes for animal feed.

Running E-85 in older-model vehicle engines without specialized tuning and replacing some components will degrade the engine in shorter time. In cars not precisely adjusted for its use, E-85 may cause preignition that damages engines.

E-85 damages fuel system components, e.g., magnesium, aluminum, rubber hoses, gaskets and fuel filters. Because it absorbs water from the air, it may corrode fuel tanks.

Buyers operate under the illusion that they are getting a bargain, but along with the lower cost they get lower miles per gallon and more fuel system repairs.

Folks who own cars that might use E-85 are generally less able to retune their older vehicles to take even slight advantage of its doubtful benefits.

What might be done?

Urge Biden to negotiate a settlement in Ukraine so the “war machine” isn’t using hydrocarbon fuels at its current astronomical rate.

Back out of the Biden Bribe to corn producers.

Push public transportation.

Push electric vehicles.

Help renters and homeowners to get better insulation and more-efficient heating systems, at the same time reminding folks to put on sweaters and caps as a part of keeping warm.

Tom Moore

Boulder

Jerry Greene: Boulder Reservoir: Do recent changes benefit prairie dogs, or …?

I noticed some recent changes at the Boulder Reservoir:

A couple of thousand yards of wire fencing along the trails on the north side of the lake.

Closure to bikes of a unique single-track trail along the north shore.

The parking area just outside the reservoir gate blocked with boulders.

Here is a question to the Boulder Parks and Recreation Board and the Boulder City Council: Are these changes supposed to benefit the prairie dogs, the citizen users or merely reflect the wishes of Parks and Reservoir administrators?

On the related issue of multimillion-dollar new buildings at the reservoir and golf course, what kind of visitor surveys do they do to assess citizen wants rather than just pursuing their own agenda?

Here is a recent one:

“The City of Boulder invites community participation to help the Parks and Recreation Department prioritize how it will invest its resources and focus its operations in the future. Specialized/Dedicated Spaces (1) or Multipurpose/Flexible Spaces (6), Individual Benefit (1) or Community Benefit, Fee-based (1) or Free, Indoor Exclusive Programming (1) or Indoor/Outdoor Programming, Multigenerational Use (1) or Specific Age Groups.”

Unless I am missing something, this survey gathers no useful information on what users actually want.

Here are some better ideas for PRAB and City Council:

Design surveys that give citizens specific options including cost, like an option A, B, C, from lowest cost to highest.

Remove most of the fencing on the north side of the reservoir. The fencing itself has a greater negative environmental impact than a narrow trail through the meadow every 100 yards or so.

Biking is soft recreation. Open up the recently closed trails that have been open to bikes for decades.

Reopen parking outside of the entrance gate, and allow free entry for bikes and pedestrians.

Jerry Greene

Boulder