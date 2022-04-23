Metropolitan Police: Boulder man dies after setting himself on fire in Washington, D.C.

 Skip to content

A man who reportedly set himself on fire near the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington on Friday has been identified as 54-year-old Wynn Bruce from Boulder, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metropolitan Police Public Affairs Specialist Brianna Burch said via phone from Washington that Bruce was airlifted to the hospital Friday. Bruce died Saturday morning.

Burch said Supreme Court police are continuing to investigate the man’s motive. She said Bruce was observed sitting on a bench about 6:05 p.m. Friday. A short time after their observation, she said Supreme Court officers saw the man engulfed in flame.

Bruce was the only person injured in the incident, Burch said.

Supreme Court and Capitol police both responded to the incident. At the same time as they were doing so, Burch said police were also responding to a very active shooter situation. The Associated Press reported that four people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot by a gunman, whose name has not yet been released.

People injured in the shooting are expected to survive. The gunman was found dead, according to the Associated Press.

Burch said Saturday there is no connection between Bruce’s death and the shooting situation.

Associated Press reports contributed to this report.

Kelsey Hammon

