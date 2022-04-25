 Skip to content

Boulder County Parks and Open Space schedules annual Senior Fish-off

Tuesday, April 26th 2022

Boulder County Parks and Open Space schedules annual Senior Fish-off

Boulder County Parks and Open Spaces will host its annual Senior Fish-Off from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at Wally Toevs Pond at Walden Ponds Wildlife Habitat, 3893 N. 75th St.

Seniors 65 and older can enjoy a morning of fishing, prizes and a fish-fry. Prizes range from heaviest rainbow trout to most experienced (oldest) angler, best fishing hat, and first to catch the limit.

A valid 2022 fishing license is required. No advanced registration is required, but all anglers must sign in during the morning.

Wheelchair-accessible fishing pier available. Live bait, artificial flies and lures are permitted.

Contact Michelle Marotti at mmarotti@bouldercounty.org. for more information.

